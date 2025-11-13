Man’s Younger Brothers Kept Leaving Their Bikes In The Entryway, So He Disassembled One After His Brother Refused To Move It

Bikes along the path can be quite dangerous, not to mention, annoying.

This man got fed up with his brothers always leaving their bikes in the entryway of the house, so he gave his brother an ultimatum: move the bike, or he would do it… in pieces.

Read the full story below.

I disassembled my brothers bike So for backstory, we had a small entryway, and my younger brothers (7yo, 9yo, and 11yo) always left their bikes there instead of putting them in the garage, like they were supposed to. So today, I came home from work, and what do you know, a tripping hazard was left right in the middle of the entryway, didn’t even lean it against the wall (which would still be annoying). At this point, I was tired, but also annoyed, so I found out whose bike it was, and I told my 7-year-old brother to put it in the garage. Side note, the garage door was open at the time. He just mumbled something incoherent and walked off. (I have to admit, he might have been mad because I had $20 cash laying around and I called 7yo and 11yo to do a “challenge” for the money. Then I walked out to the bike and asked whose bike it was, and 11yo was quick to inform me that it was 7yo. Afterwards, I gave the money to 11yo.)

His younger brother ignored his request, so this happened.

I went to 7yo’s room to find him sitting on his bed watching TV!! 😡 I started pressuring him to go put it in the garage and after 4 minutes of back and forth and no result, I asked him why he even put the bike in the entryway to begin with. And he said, “well, they never open the garage” (he was talking about his other brothers). WELL, THE GARAGE DOOR WAS OPEN WHEN I ASKED!!!! So I told him that I would put his bike in the garage myself “piece by piece.” He didn’t seem to mind and kept watching TV, so I spent 30 minutes taking apart his bike and put it all in one pile, and let me say that felt so good 😊

Little brother needs to start taking him seriously.

