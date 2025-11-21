Neighbor Gets Falsely Accused Of Threatening A Man With A Gun, So He Exposes The Lie And Fills The Guy’s Backyard With Bamboo

Some people don’t realize that when you mess with the wrong neighbour, karma has a way of finding you fast.

So, what would you do if you tried to help a woman escape her husband, only for him to file a fake police report claiming you threatened him with a gun?

Would you just let it go? Or would you get him back in the best possible way?

In the following story, one neighbor finds himself in this predicament and decides to make his neighbor’s life miserable.

Here’s what he did.

Got my revenge after the neighbor **** his wife and made a false police report against me. About ten years ago, now, I lived next door to this real piece of work. I’ll save you the details, but over the course of months, we would hear yelling and screams from the house next door. Not a townhouse, a standalone house. So it was loud. I’ve called the police more than once on the apparent ** taking place. One day, we got to talking with the wife, and she had bruises on her arm and a gnarly cut on her leg. That was from being put through a glass coffee table.

The husband didn’t like that they helped his wife.

Eventually, she would come spend the night to get away, and I’d patch her up. I was in the military and an EMT in those days, and had a trauma bag at home. I also used to open carry a pistol, which was legal there. That’ll be important in a minute. She refused to call the police, saying that he was a mortician in town and had a lot of cop friends. That it wouldn’t go her way. One day, he got mad that we’d help her out. So he made a false report to the police that I threatened him with my gun. So a sheriff’s deputy rang my doorbell one afternoon with a restraining order that was going to compel me to move.

The neighbor lied his way right into a ticket.

Problem was, I sold the gun a month before this supposed event…..to a cop. My girlfriend at the time was friends with a social worker, who was dating said cop. I called him up (cop) and explained what happened. He essentially went over there, with a picture of my old gun, with a ruler next to it as if it were “evidence.” He asked the neighbor if this was the gun. The neighbor said yes. He asked the neighbor if that was the correct date, and the neighbor said yes. So, he served him with a ticket for making a false report, and the restraining order went away.

The chances of him solving this problem are pretty slim.

The next time the neighbor sees me outside, he makes general threats. Well, I just got my discharge from the Air Force, so I was moving back home to the East Coast. And just before I did, I went to his backyard with a shoot of bamboo that I cut into 4-inch pieces and a rubber mallet. I randomly drove them all over his backyard. That same week, I also brought his wife to a women’s shelter. It basically overtook his backyard. He will never get rid of that bamboo.

Wow! This guy sounds like more than a piece of work. Geez.

Let’s check out what the folks over at Reddit have to say about men like the neighbor.

This person’s grandma tried to use bamboo, but it backfired.

This reader spent years getting rid of bamboo.

According to this comment, they knew someone who this happened to.

Too funny.

That was the perfect revenge, and it sounds like the guy really deserved that and then some.

If you liked that post, check this one about a guy who got revenge on his condo by making his own Christmas light rules.