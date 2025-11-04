Neighbors Refuse To Let Neighbor Use Their WiFi, So Now The Tables Are Turned When They Want To Use The Neighbor’s Parking Spot

You probably already know this, but if you’re rude to someone for no reason at all, they’re most likely not going to want to play nice with you in the future.

That’s what happened to the person who wrote this story, and they’re wondering if they handled the situation in a bad way.

Read on to see what happened!

AITA for not allowing my neighbours to use my extra parking spot and telling them to get lost? “I have 2 parking spots that belong to my unit. I often have family/friends come over a lot so it was easier to pay extra for an additional spot than having them park blocks away and walk all the way to my condo. I already have one spot by default and I pay for an additional one. Long story short, my neighbours asked me if they could use the spot from Friday morning until Sunday evening because they had relatives coming over for a short stay.

I guess they aren’t good listeners…

I said no, but they went ahead and let their relatives park in it anyway. I called management the moment I noticed it on Friday when I was on my way to work and management clamped the car immediately, so the neighbours had to fork out 100 bucks to have it unclamped. They banged on my door the moment I got home from work in the evening and cussed me out for calling management and having their car clamped. They are now repeatedly demanding I pay them the 100 bucks they spent to unclamp the car.

They have a reason for behaving this way…

The one and ONLY reason I said no to them was because a few months ago, when I was trying to submit something before a really close deadline, my WiFi stopped working and when I asked them if I could just borrow theirs for a few minutes so I could submit my work, they said no and shut the door on me. By the time I got in my car and drove to a nearby cafe, I missed the deadline. They just knocked on my door again today to bring it up again and I told them to back off and get lost during our heated argument, which has made them even angrier. My train of thought here is that they didn’t help me out, so why should I help them out?

This situation just keeps getting more petty…

They’re even more upset because other neighbours have used my additional parking spot before (with my permission) so they don’t understand why they weren’t given the same treatment. My friends think I should apologize here and try to defuse the situation as to not escalate the issue any further and cause more tension. AITA here for being petty in the first place, as well as telling them to back off? Should I apologize?”

The neighbors are learning a hard lesson that there are consequences when you’re not neighborly.

Reddit users spoke up.

This person shared their thoughts.

Another reader had a lot to say.

This Reddit user spoke up.

And another individual weighed in.

This is a perfect example of KARMA coming back to get even with someone.

If you liked that post, check out this story about a guy who was forced to sleep on the couch at his wife’s family’s house, so he went to a hotel instead.