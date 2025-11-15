New Mom Is More Than Happy To Have Her Sister-In-Law Stay, But When She Finds Out The Woman’s New Boyfriend Is Coming Too She Becomes Concerned, And Her Husband Just Doesn’t Understand

Growing up as a woman in this world, you often learn to become aware of threats that might never even skim the radar of your male counterparts.

Because even in the twenty-first century, the very fact of simply being female can make you unsafe in certain spaces, certain situations.

And it really helps if the men around you understand that, and are empathetic to it.

But as the wife in this story found out, too often men – even those who mean well – simply have no idea.

Read on to find out why she found herself having to put her foot down.

AITA for not letting my sister-in-law’s boyfriend stay at our house? My sister-in-law lives states away from us, and we only see her a couple times a year. She’s always lived away since I met my husband, so we don’t have much of a relationship. Things between us are neither bad nor good, just cordial.

So when a new request came their way, she was understandably tentative.

My sister-in-law constantly cycles through men, which is her prerogative. But now she wants to come up with her current boyfriend. More importantly, she has asked to stay at our house.

Let’s see why this woman was hesitant to host the couple.

We have a very young daughter, and I don’t feel comfortable having a man I’ve never met, talked to, or know anything about staying in my home. My husband disagrees and says that I’m being an *******. AITA?

Your home is naturally supposed to be your safe space, so it’s understandable that this woman wouldn’t want veritable strangers in her home.

Particularly when she has a young daughter to think of.

It would be one thing if they’d met the boyfriend, but right now it’s a lot to ask.

Let’s see what folks on Reddit had to say about this.

This person thought she was doing the right thing.

While others found her husband’s lack of empathy understanding.

Meanwhile, this Redditor made an alternative suggestion.

There is no reason why the sister and her boyfriend shouldn’t stay in a hotel when they visit, so that everyone can have their own space.

The fact that her husband is totally unempathetic to her concerns is a bit of a red flag, and he needs to develop better understanding as his daughter grows.

Because sure the sister’s boyfriend might be trustworthy and perfectly lovely. But he might not, too.

And the young daughter deserves a dad who puts her safety and wellbeing first.

He needs to wise up.

Thought that was satisfying? Check out what this employee did when their manager refused to pay for their time while they were traveling for business.