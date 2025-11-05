‘Now I’m desperately trying to land before it gets sucked in.’ – A Paraglider Got Tangled Up With A Balloon During A Sky-High Adventure

Look, up in the sky!

It’s a bird!

It’s a plane!

It’s a…birthday balloon?

A paraglider named Michael took to TikTok and showed viewers how he had a close call with a stray balloon while he was paragliding.

The caption to Michael’s video reads, “Bumped into a birthday balloon as I flew into the sunset.”

In the video’s text overlay, he wrote, “POV: You almost get taken out by a birthday balloon.”

The video shows Michael paragliding high up in the sky and a balloon shaped like the number six flew right at him and got lodged in his machine.

The TikTokker tried to reach the balloon, but couldn’t do it.

The balloon moved closer to the paraglider’s propeller and Michael wrote, “Now I’m desperately trying to land before it gets sucked in.”

Michael descended back toward the ground, cut the paraglider’s engine, and came in for a smooth landing with the balloon still attached to his machine.

That was a close call!

Michael posted a follow-up video and gave viewers more information about what happened.

We’re glad he’s okay after this mid-air scare!

