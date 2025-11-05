November 5, 2025 at 4:55 pm

‘Now I’m desperately trying to land before it gets sucked in.’ – A Paraglider Got Tangled Up With A Balloon During A Sky-High Adventure

by Matthew Gilligan

man in a paraglider

TikTok/@thenullhypothesis

Look, up in the sky!

It’s a bird!

It’s a plane!

It’s a…birthday balloon?

A paraglider named Michael took to TikTok and showed viewers how he had a close call with a stray balloon while he was paragliding.

man reaching for a balloon

TikTok/@thenullhypothesis

The caption to Michael’s video reads, “Bumped into a birthday balloon as I flew into the sunset.”

In the video’s text overlay, he wrote, “POV: You almost get taken out by a birthday balloon.”

The video shows Michael paragliding high up in the sky and a balloon shaped like the number six flew right at him and got lodged in his machine.

The TikTokker tried to reach the balloon, but couldn’t do it.

balloon caught in a paraglider

TikTok/@thenullhypothesis

The balloon moved closer to the paraglider’s propeller and Michael wrote, “Now I’m desperately trying to land before it gets sucked in.”

Michael descended back toward the ground, cut the paraglider’s engine, and came in for a smooth landing with the balloon still attached to his machine.

That was a close call!

balloon stuck in a paraglider

TikTok/@thenullhypothesis

Check out the video.

@thenullhypothesis

Bumped into a birthday balloon as I flew into the Sunset… #Paramotor #RealFairy #Paragliding #flying #ppg

♬ Free Bird – Lynyrd Skynyrd

Michael posted a follow-up video and gave viewers more information about what happened.

Take a look!

@thenullhypothesis

Replying to @RichardReigns The odds were what I made them! #Paramotor #ppg #NumberJacks #Flying #birthdayballoons

♬ El Gigante De Hierro – Grupo Soñador

And this is what viewers had to say.

This person chimed in.

Screenshot 2025 10 10 at 8.29.09 AM Now Im desperately trying to land before it gets sucked in. A Paraglider Got Tangled Up With A Balloon During A Sky High Adventure

Another TikTokker was surprised.

Screenshot 2025 10 10 at 8.29.33 AM Now Im desperately trying to land before it gets sucked in. A Paraglider Got Tangled Up With A Balloon During A Sky High Adventure

And this individual shared their thoughts.

Screenshot 2025 10 10 at 8.29.55 AM Now Im desperately trying to land before it gets sucked in. A Paraglider Got Tangled Up With A Balloon During A Sky High Adventure

We’re glad he’s okay after this mid-air scare!

If you liked that story, check out this video about a Dollar Store cashier who has had it with customers who argue over $4 products.

Add TwistedSifter to your Google News:

Categories: STORIES
Tags: · , , , ,

Copyright © 2025 · All Rights Reserved · TwistedSifter

Powered by WordPress VIP · RSS Feed · Log in

The Sifter