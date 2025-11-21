Older Couple Insists That College Student Neighbor Let Them Borrow Her Car Whenever They Need It, But When She Refuses To Open The Door, They Call The Cops

Imagine moving out of your parents’ house and living independently for the first time. If your neighbors were a disabled older couple who asked to borrow your car, would you let them, or would you refuse?

In this story, a young lady is in this situation, and she agrees to help her neighbors out.

She’s really regretting that decision.

Keep reading for all the details.

AITA For Lashing Out of My Nieghbors for Needing My Help? I(21) am new to living independently, and have gotten myself in a nightmare situation. For context, my neighbors(54F and 61M) are older/disabled, and have moved away from their support system. I am also disabled/away from my support system, but am able to work despite it. When I moved in, they asked for help, I obliged, and since then they have decided I am their “adopted child;” and will always beg. We have no blood or legal ties.

These neighbors sound horrible.

The help they need is financial (always borrow money), as well as transportation. I am meds reliant and work full time, as well as a full time student during my days off. TRICare kicked me off the day before I turned 21, and DEERS is always too booked out with no walk-ins where I am. My school gave me the wrong paperwork so I was needing to go back to school and get the correct info to come back to DEERS. I made the mistake of stopping by my own home to use the bathroom so my neighbor banged down my door until the lock unlatched and took my keys to my car to drive her husband to a surgery/appointment she never warned me about.

She never should’ve agreed to help them the first time. She owes them nothing.

While waiting for her to come back, I passed the appointment window causing me to have to cancel specialist appointments because I will not be able to see DEERS before any of them are scheduled. Events like this are common. I have something very important, they schedule their appointments at the same time, do not let me know, spring it on last minute, and force my hand because “we are disabled, have no help,”

She stood up for herself, but it didn’t help.

I, sick of this, screamed how I have no insurance, I’m alone, and the little compensation I get in terms of 5 dollars of gas every once in awhile isn’t enough. I told them I was struggling mentally as a result of not being given a break from the constant caregiving I never signed up for and begged them to please leave me alone and to stop exploiting my broken lock. I used my functioning lock to keep them out and they called the police claiming I was a danger to myself and told the cops they needed to enforce a Baker Act.

I disagree with the cops’ advice.

When they came, neighbors tried to request the cops make me leave my keys with them so they would still have transportation. The cops said no and did not take me as I was not a danger to myself or anyone, and left. Before the cops left, they told me I was being unfair to my nieghbors by ignoring them, claiming they obviously cared about me and that I needed to open my door to them. My nieghbor told me I can’t take things out on them and that they were struggling too.

The cops don’t know the whole situation.

I feel guilt all the time, plus the cops were drilling it in that simply because I have a history of mh struggles I need to always answer the door for my neighbors. So that’s why I feel like I might be wrong. I also feel the fact that I have just now started asserting myself may have caught them by shock. Its only been a month of me not being able to help and therefore leaving them out to dry may have been cruel.

She should not feel guilty. She should call the cops on them for breaking into her apartment and stealing her car keys.

Let’s see how Reddit reacted to this situation.

This person feels bad for her situation.

I completely agree!

Here’s another vote for calling the police.

The easiest way to solve the problem would be to move.

Sometimes being nice really backfires!

If you liked this post, check out this story about an employee who got revenge on a co-worker who kept grading their work suspiciously low.