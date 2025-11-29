Overworked Employees Were Allowed to Name Their Company Soccer Team, And They Picked One That Made It Known How They Felt About the Company

Now, this is what you call “Stickin’ it to The Man”!

We can name the team? Let’s have some fun! “I’ve worked for a big consulting company around 2005. The kind that grinds employees and shatters their morale, underpays and overworks. You know the kind. This one had multiple clients, sectors and teams, so HR, in their ever-blessing wisdom, thought that it would be a big big team building exercise to create an internal football (soccer) tournament between all the projects that wanted to join. Bear in mind, this was in Argentina, we’re passionate about fútbol (that’s how you say it in Spanish), probably way way too much for our own good, and we love our little get togethers to play.

So multiple teams joined. With people of all categories, it was a good team building idea, managers and partners playing side to side with the temp guy who just started. Hey, I mean, crazier things have been organized for the sake of team building. I worked on a project where we were stuck in a “cave”. The manager was, well, like most of the managers I’ve met on that kind of companies. They are there because they can lick the boots of the clients better than anyone and they’re really good at being able to work their disposable people to the bone. We wanted to join and we wanted to have uniforms made for the tournament, so one of the guys had the idea to ask the manager for the money for the uniforms and manager said enthusiastically YES and gave us the money.

But then he said “I want to play, I want to join the team” and we couldn’t say no, so he was in. Then came the last and beautiful question of how to name the team. Manager said “oh, I have no idea, whatever you want”. So we complied. For the first four games until he tore his ACL, manager played (rather poorly) against colleagues, other managers and partners and had to answer the one question he didn’t want to be asked: “What’s the name of your team?”

Because the team was named: “The Worn Out Slaves” PS: We lost the semi finals to the eventual champions, sadly.”

