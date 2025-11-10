Pizza Hut Employee Makes Manager His Favorite Pepperoni And Jalapeño Pie, But Adds Extra Hot Juice As Payback For His Creepy Behavior, Leaving Him Coughing And Gasping In The Back

Bad bosses always seem to find new ways to make everyone miserable.

So, what would you do if your manager made work uncomfortable and acted like the rules didn’t apply to him? Would you just do your job and ignore him as much as possible? Or would you wait until the perfect time to kick things up a notch…literally?

In the following story, one Pizza Hut employee deals with this exact type of manager and gives him a payback he won’t forget. Here’s what happened.

Spicy pizza I worked at Pizza Hut way back in the day. We had a very mean and creepy manager. He would hide a recording device in the back of the kitchen so he could listen to us talking when he wasn’t there, and other weird stuff like that. He always made us make him a thin-crust pepperoni and jalapeno pizza for lunch/ dinner, but he wouldn’t let us have any or make ourselves one without paying, like he did.

He never did that again.

One day I’d had enough, so I made his pizza for him and then added a ton of jalapeno juice to the top of the pizza. We had to run it through the oven extra to get all the juices dried up. You could smell the heat coming off of it. When it was done, I cut it up, put it in the box, and took it to the back for him. A couple of minutes later, you can hear him coughing and gasping. He asked what we did to the pizza, and we, of course, denied any wrongdoing. That was the only pizza he offered to share with us, and also the last one he had me make for him.

Yikes! That guy sounds like a terrible manager.

