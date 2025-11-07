Post Office Worker Serves A Very Rude, Entitled Customer Who Demands Help Without Proper Proof Of Address

The rudest customers are usually also the most thoughtless and ridiculous.

Check out why this worker got an earful from an over the top customer.

This is my proof of address I’ve been working in a post office in a drug store for about eight months now. I have a good story that happened several months ago. My manager went on vacation for two weeks in the summer, so in addition to doing my own shifts, I also covered many of his, which began at 9:00AM. When I got to the counter, it was 8:55AM, with your average cranky old lady waiting there, the type who wears sunglasses indoors even though the post office is as far away from the window as can be.

Cranky is a polite word for it. She was about to get very ignorant, too.

She immediately screamed at me to be served, to which I replied that I need to count the tills and the post office won’t be open for another five minutes. She yelled back that I need to serve her and not count the money and I ignored her and started my opening duties. I was thinking, give me a break, I’m already having to deal with a crazy person before the shift even begins, great. Once I finished counting, I turned around and asked what she needed. In her hand was her delivery notice card. The computer was still taking its time to load to the login screen, as it still wasn’t 9:00AM yet. I asked to see her ID, to which she scoffed that she even would need to show identification at the post office. She pulled out her health card, and I asked to see a proof of address. She stated that she didn’t need one. I wasn’t able to check the status of what she was picking up yet, until the computer had loaded, but I figured I would check her ID first to save time. She then flipped her health card to the back side, and lo and behold, she had a sticker printed with her name and address stuck to the back and claimed it to be her proof of address.

But the lady won’t listen to reason.

I stated, “No sorry, this is not a proof of address, it is a sticker. A proof of address would be a driver’s license, or a piece of mail with your name and current address on it, such as a hydro bill, a bank statement, etc. What you are trying to pick up is a registered mail, and a proof of address is mandatory in picking it up.” Her next course of action was banging on the table saying “GIVE. ME. MY. MAIL!!!!!” She actually banged on the plastic case on the table, which has assorted packs of stamps inside it, so it was much noisier than her banging on a wooden table, because the case was rattling. A merchandiser happened to witness this as the receiving room is right next to the post office and immediately sprang into the picture, letting go of the cart that she was pushing and pointing at the lady saying “You want the manager? I’ll get him right now.” In three seconds flat, a supervisor and store manager came out and asked her what the problem is.

Fortunately, some reinforcements enter the picture.

The supervisor had his hands on his hips and the three of them stood there staring at the screaming lady. The lady proclaimed, “Just because she doesn’t know how to do her job, doesn’t mean I should pay for her mistake!” The store manager replied, “She does know how to do her job. Why can’t you just bring in a bank statement with your health card?” The store manager then turned to me and confirmed what happened and told the lady that she needs to leave and come back with the proper documentation or she will not be getting her mail. The lady then flipped her health card around again, showing my store manager her sticker. My store manager exclaimed, “That’s a sticker!” The lady then stopped talking, and my three coworkers went back to work. My computer had finished loading during this whole exchange, to which I scanned her delivery notice card and it showed that it wasn’t even here yet, but would be here after 1:00PM that day. I told her that, and she told me “I’ll be back after 1:00PM, but I will NOT be bringing additional documentation and I will be obtaining my mail with this proof of address that I provided.” When my fellow post office clerk coworker got here, I told her what happened and which piece of mail it was, since it had arrived and was past 1:00PM. I also reminded her to not give her the letter unless she showed a proper proof of address, especially since the letter was addressed to a business name and not in care of anyone, which made it even trickier.

Then the ordeal came to a surprisingly calm conclusion.

The lady did return, and brought a legitimate piece of mail with her name and address on it. My coworker told me that the entire time, she looked down at the ground, didn’t make any noises, and left quickly. In hindsight, the entire exchange is now funny and my kind coworkers that came to the rescue changed what could have been a very stressful situation.

Here is what folks are saying.

It’s weird how things like that change behavior.

That doesn’t sound very secure.

It would be stressful!

People need to chill!

If you liked that post, check out this story about a guy who was forced to sleep on the couch at his wife’s family’s house, so he went to a hotel instead.