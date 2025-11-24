Renter’s Family Called Her Rude For Refusing To Let Them Crash At Her Apartment, But She Chose Boundaries Over Guilt

It’s easy to say family comes first… until family ignores you most of your life and treats your home like a pig sty.

So when her aunt and uncle asked to stay at her apartment while she was away, one woman decided to let them know she didn’t owe them a single thing.

Read on for the full story.

AITA for not letting my aunt and uncle stay in my apartment while I’m out of town? So, my aunt and uncle are visiting my city this weekend. I’ll be gone the whole time for a trip I planned months ago. They asked if they could stay in my apartment while I’m away. I said no. They’re upset and told my parents I’m being rude and “not family-oriented.”

But she knows how these relatives behave when left to their own devices.

The thing is, they’ve never been nice to me or my parents. They’ve skipped every birthday, graduation, and family event. When they do show up to things, they act like they’re doing us a favor. They also leave messes everywhere. I hate clutter, and I just know I’d come home to a disaster. They’re not broke either. They can easily afford a hotel.

So because of this, she really can’t understand why she’s being expected to just oblige their entitled attitude.

It’s not even about the money — they just don’t like paying for things when they can use someone else’s stuff. My parents think I should keep the peace and just let them stay. But I don’t see why I should bend over backward for people who don’t even like me. AITA for saying no?

Sounds like this renter is simply standing her ground.

What did Reddit have to say?

Since when has “keeping the peace” ever worked?

If these relatives truly wanted a relationship, they could have shown up a loooong time ago.

This commenter has another word for “keeping the peace.”

“No” is a complete sentence.

It wasn’t the answer her relatives wanted, but it was the answer that made the most sense.

Respect isn’t something you owe, it’s something you earn.

If you liked that post, check out this story about a guy who was forced to sleep on the couch at his wife’s family’s house, so he went to a hotel instead.