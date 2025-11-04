Resident Picked Up A Pizza For Dinner, But His Neighbor Mistook Him For A Delivery Driver And Tried To Take The Box

Some people really do act like the world revolves around them.

Imagine walking home with your dinner in hand, when your neighbor walks up and tries to take it out of your hand because they assume you’re delivering it to them.

What would you do? Would you laugh it off? Or would you stand your ground and walk away?

In the following story, one resident finds himself in this exact situation, and it was just as awkward as it sounds.

Here’s how it all played out.

No, this is my pizza, get your own. So one day, I didn’t feel like making dinner, so I ordered a pizza. Not wanting to wait an hour, nor willing to pay an additional $10 for a tip and delivery charge, I picked it up myself. I get home, pull into my parking lot, and head into the building. A neighbor says, “Over here,” and walks over to me, reaching for my pizza.

The guy was confused about the whole situation.

I pulled it away, saying it was mine. So he started to ask me where his was. I told him I didn’t know. He asked if I was sure it wasn’t his. I said, “Yes, this is my pizza; I bought it.” He was genuinely confused that someone else could have bought a pizza and not be delivering it to him.

Wow! Imagine thinking you’re the only person who eats pizza!

