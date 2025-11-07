Retail Employee Faced An Angry Customer Accusing Him Of Theft, But He Proved His Innocence With Security Footage And Documentation
Handling hundreds of customers a day can be overwhelming, but nothing prepares someone for false accusations.
One young retail employee faced a flurry of false accusations from a furious client who claimed he’d stolen her money.
What the customer didn’t know was he had both his boss and CCTV footage on his side.
I’ve got accused of stealing money from a customer, despite having security footage proving that I didn’t
I’ve been working in a corner store for a month now. It’s my first “real” job, as earlier I’d only done some commissions for friends and babysitting for family.
So, me and my coworker open the store, and immediately a lady storms in.
Mind you, this was 6 a.m., and I’m pretty sure she’d been waiting before we even came in 15 minutes early to prepare the store.
This lady was coming in hot.
She points at me, yells “You!” and asks if I remember her.
I didn’t—after all, I have over 500 clients a day coming through the store during my shifts.
Although she couldn’t prove it, she was determined to pin some wrongdoing on this employee.
She says she was buying cigarettes from me yesterday and that she paid with a 200 PLN bill (for context, that’s about seven hours of minimum-wage work). It still didn’t narrow it down, since we have lots of clients who do that.
She then claims that she actually gave me two bills by accident—saying they’d stuck together and she didn’t notice—and that I’d robbed her of the additional 200 PLN. She demanded I give it back.
At that point, my coworker took over (I had no idea how to even respond).
The employee stood their ground and told the customer she’d have to wait.
She told the lady that we couldn’t just give her 200 PLN and that she should come back in about three hours when our boss would be in to review the security footage and solve the issue.
The lady kept arguing that by that time I’d be gone (I wouldn’t) and that she’d have to take a day off from her own job. But eventually, she left.
She came back at 9 a.m., stood directly in front of the register, and just stared at me angrily.
I told her that my boss wasn’t there yet.
She just said, “I’ll wait,” and continued to stare at me, blocking the way to the register.
So when the boss finally took a look, it was clear this lady was telling tall tales.
Finally, my boss came in. She showed the lady documentation from the end of my shift, proving that when I counted the cash, I didn’t have any additional money.
She also showed her the security footage from the day before, where it was clearly shown that I hadn’t been handed an extra bill that I could’ve missed or stolen.
Of course, the customer didn’t believe it, regardless of what the evidence showed.
The lady started arguing that I must’ve stolen the money for myself. She was shown the footage again—this time from a different angle—where she could see that I didn’t take anything.
She started yelling at me to just admit that I’d stolen it. She also said she “knows her truth” and that my boss “has her own opinion,” but she still wanted her money back.
Again, she was provided with solid proof that I hadn’t stolen anything.
So the boss told her that if she really didn’t believe them, she’d have to escalate the issue further.
After some back and forth, she was told that she was welcome to call the police if she wanted to.
Finally, she left—yelling at me that I was dishonest and that the money I’d “stolen” wasn’t worth it.
She never came back or called the cops.
The whole thing left quite the impression on this retail worker.
Now, I get paranoid every time a customer who vaguely resembles her comes in.
But I’m glad my boss and the evidence were on my side—and that I hadn’t actually missed that bill by accident, both when she was paying and when I was counting the money.
Thank goodness for CCTV!
What did Reddit make of this situation?
Some customers just refuse to give up their wild claims, even when facts prove the opposite.
Good bosses really help make even the most stressful jobs bearable.
Customers often just refuse to listen to any kind of reason.
Apparently this is a fairly frequent occurrence for retail workers.
In the end, the truth came out, and the employee walked away unscathed.
Some customers may throw accusations, but evidence and a fair boss always win.
