She’s The Main Bridesmaid At The Wedding, But The Bride’s Attitude Makes Her Not Want To Go Anymore

AITA for not wanting to attend as the main bridesmaid to the wedding anymore 2 weeks before I became friends with a girl I met at work 5 years ago. We used to go out, and spent New Year’s Eve together. I live in Europe, she’s in the US, and now she’s getting married. When her boyfriend proposed, she asked me to be her main bridesmaid.

I was really excited and said yes, even though it meant sacrificing my only vacation days and savings to travel there and support her. I booked my tickets and started helping her from afar. At times, she made offhand comments like, “If you’re not coming to help, why are you coming?” I brushed it off, thinking she was just stressed. Then she asked me to bring food from Europe to avoid delivery fees.

I initially agreed but backed out the next day after learning it was risky (high fines, legal issues). I asked her to cancel the order. She got upset and said her other bridesmaid would do it instead, adding, “I can’t trust you.” She later accused me of “putting her out at the last minute” and continued sending aggressive voice notes. Her tone and words really shocked me, especially since I was making big efforts (gladly) to be there.

It escalated, she misread one of my messages and lashed out, calling me superficial, saying I wasn’t a real friend, that I overestimated my help, and that I shouldn’t have accepted being bridesmaid at all. She was also upset I’d planned to spend 1.5 days in another city before arriving (it’s my only vacation in over a year, and I needed a short break (my boyfriend and childhood best friend live in that city). After I restated how I felt via text, she didn’t respond. Her fiancé then called, trying to mediate. He said she’s overwhelmed and considers me her best friend, and that I should just apologize to smooth things over. I explained that I don’t want to ruin her experience or mine by showing up in this mood or having a similar conflict again. Now she wants to talk. But even if she apologizes, I feel drained.

To top it off, the green dress I ordered for her themed wedding didn’t arrive, the wrong item was sent. One of my parents says I’d be selfish to cancel now and the friendship would be over. But everyone else around me says they wouldn’t have even gone this far. Part of me would feel awful not showing up this close to the wedding, it could really hurt her. But I’m also not okay with how she spoke to me. Even if I forgive her, the enthusiasm is gone, and I worry the vibe will stay off. What would you do?

If she goes to the wedding, their friendship will need some serious work to get over this bridezilla!

