Shopper In Thailand Mistook This American Tourist For Store Staff, So He Got Offended And Walked Away Without Answering The Woman.

Isn’t it annoying when people act rude in public spaces?

This guy shares how a woman confused her for store staff and acted rudely around him!

Check out the full story.

I definitely don’t work here… I often get approached and asked where items are, no matter how I’m dressed and no matter what sort of store.

This is where it gets funny!

Well, I’m currently in Thailand and it happened over here. Frankly, I’m astonished….lol I was in the local grocery store with my backpack and carrying a store basket with 3 items, looking for coffee. I hear a really loud Russian woman talking on her phone (on speaker of course) coming down the aisle so I move over so she can pass by. The aisles are really narrow in this store.

UH OH…

Keep in mind, I am not Thai – I’m American. I’m also dressed in shorts, sneakers and tshirt – the employees all have uniforms at this store so they’re very easily recognizable. Instead of passing by me she stopped right next to me, still talking on her phone. After about a minute, she finally taps me on the shoulder and says in English “Hello? You not understand me? Where is rice?”

That’s HILARIOUS!

I just looked at her like she had 3 heads and I didn’t understand – didn’t bother to reply in English. Then she threw up her hands in disgust and wandered off, muttering something in Russian. Normally I’m really nice and just show people where items are if I know their location but not this time. It was fun to try a new tactic.

YIKES! That was funny!

Why wouldn’t she ask someone who would actually help?

Let’s find out what folks on Reddit think about this one.

This user has a different outlook on this story.

This user thinks this guy has a good vibe.

This user believes this guy made it awkward!

This user knows the resting face wasn’t adding to the situation!

This user knows how to respond to such inquiries!

Someone’s being a little straight forward!

If you liked that post, check out this post about a woman who tracked down a contractor who tried to vanish without a trace.