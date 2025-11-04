Son Warns His Mom Not To Co-Sign A Loan For Her Uncle To Get An Expensive New Truck, But She Tells Him He Doesn’t Know What He’s Talking About

Giving family unsolicited advice about their finances is a tricky situation. But people do it anyway because they care.

If a family member asked you to cosign a loan, would you do it, or would you refuse?

In this story, one woman cosigns a loan even though her husband and son try to convince her not to.

Let’s see how it played out.

AITA for Calling My Mom an Idiot After She Ignored My Advice About Co-Signing a Loan? Back in 2022 my uncle, who was 36 at the time, asked my mom, who was 50, to co-sign a loan for a truck. My mom agreed because he told her he was going to use it for his business as a subcontractor. I overheard my mom discussing this with my dad, who was 49 when he passed away. My dad said it was not a good idea, but my mom always made the final decision. He gave up and did not argue.

She refused to listen to her family’s objections.

I joined in and told her there was a good reason why the bank did not want to give him a loan on that truck and that she shouldn’t be risking her nearly perfect credit score. My mom argued that he was using it to start his business and already had multiple contracts lined up, which she claimed to have seen. I told her he did not need a brand new F-250 Lariat Super Crew, that there were plenty of reasonably priced used F-250 XLs at half the cost. She replied that I did not know what I was talking about, that he was in construction and knew the truck he needed, and that I was just a kid with no life experience. She told me to leave her alone because I was annoying.

Now his mom is paying dearly for her decision.

At the time I was 23 and also working in the trades. Framers don’t need a super duty truck, let alone a luxury trim. I tried convincing her, but she gave me the silent treatment and acted like I was being manipulative. I did some side work at his site, repairing his GC’s semi truck, literally every material is hauled through other subs or by the GC himself… He could have gotten a cheap 1/2 truck and it would be more than enough. Now I am 26. My dad died two years ago, and my mom only has one income and still has $300,000 on the mortgage. She is already struggling financially. She called me last week and asked me to help manage her finances. She showed me a letter from the bank stating that they will repossess my uncle’s truck unless the balance is paid.

So he called her out for the inevitable happening.

It turns out my uncle does not know how to manage a business. He has not had a single contract in months and is terrible with money. He used to gamble away his entire paychecks and spend on designer clothes. None of this surprised me. I told my mom there was nothing I could do. I reminded her that I begged her not to go through with this more than three years ago, and she ignored me because I was “just a kid.” I told her I was not going to waste my time helping idiots who don’t want to be helped, and I am sorry. So AITA for how I responded?

His mom refused to listen to him when he tried to help, so now that she’s asking for help, he doesn’t want to help her. Is that petty or well deserved?

