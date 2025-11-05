Teen Admitted She Was Tired Of Sharing A Birthday With Her Grandma, So Her Whole Family Turned Against Her For Speaking The Truth

Birthdays are supposed to make people feel special, but when you’re forced to share the spotlight your whole life, it tends to dim that sparkle.

When one teen dared to admit she didn’t want to share her birthday anymore with her grandma who had always called the shots, her family branded her as selfish for wanting a little space to celebrate the way she wanted.

AITA for saying I don’t like sharing a birthday with my grandma? I (17F) share a birthday with my paternal grandma, and we naturally share a party. After about 8, I stopped having a say in anything about the party — it’s now just what my grandma wants to do.

I pretty much only get to decide some of the food that’ll be served during dinner and the cake. My family just hangs out at her house and cooks the whole day. I have asked my parents about going out with friends, but they always say no since I should be spending time with my “twin.”

I’ve asked if I could invite some friends over for the party (not a lot, just one or two), but that was shot down because my grandma doesn’t want strangers in her home. I’ve asked if we could host the party at our house, and I got told yet again no, because my grandma doesn’t like our couches.

During the party, I was outside venting to my sister, telling her that I didn’t like sharing a party and that I wished we had different birthdays so we could celebrate individually. My aunt overheard me when she was coming outside and told everyone. Was it stupid to vent out loud at the party? Yes, but hindsight is 20/20.

Everyone exploded at me — I was told I was ungrateful, that sharing a birthday is a blessing, that I broke my grandma’s heart, and that I was the AH. I know what I said wasn’t nice and that I shouldn’t have said it where people could hear, but I just want to do something fun for a change. I don’t even mind spending the day with family.

Ever since, everyone has been short with me. So, AITA?

