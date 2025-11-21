Teenage Girl Got Tired Of Her Best Friend Rage-Quitting Every Game They Played, So She Finally Told Her She Doesn’t Want To Play Co-Op Games With Her Anymore

Playing games with friends is supposed to be fun, not annoying.

If it stopped being fun and started being annoying, would you top playing?

This teenage girl enjoys playing co-op games with her best friend.

But her friend’s constant anger and habit of quitting mid-game started to annoy her, so she decided to step back from playing.

Her friend didn’t take it well.

Check out the full story below to find out more.

AITA for refusing to play co-op games with my best friend because she rage-quits too much? My best friend and I usually play co-op games together Stuff like Overcooked, Stardew Valley, or random multiplayer survival games. The problem is she gets angry so easily.

This teenage girl dislikes her friend’s attitude whenever their game doesn’t go well.

For instance, if we lose a level, if something goes wrong, or if I accidentally mess up, she’ll just sigh really loudly. She’ll also say “whatever,” and leave the game mid-session. Sometimes, she even deletes the world or server we’re playing on. Then, she’ll text me later acting like nothing happened.

So she told her frankly that she doesn’t want to play co-op games with her anymore.

Lately, it’s started to really kill the fun for me. So I told her that I don’t want to play co-op games with her anymore or at least not that often. I said I’d still hang out or play separate games while on call but not shared ones where her quitting ruins the experience.

Her friend got offended and accused her of being dramatic.

She got offended. She said I’m “taking games too seriously” and that I’m being dramatic. AITA for refusing to play co-op with her anymore?

It sounds like her friend is the one being dramatic.

Let’s find out what others have to say about this on Reddit.

Fun can easily turn into frustration when one friend is a sore loser.

