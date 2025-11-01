TikToker Explains The Weirdly Popular German Trend Of “Pudding Mit Gabel” Which Means Pudding With Fork

Sometimes popular trends happen, and they are really hard to explain, and that seems to be the case here.

When this TikToker stumbled across a trend in Germany called Pudding Mit Gabel, she couldn’t figure it out, but she honestly loves it.

She explains what she found in her video, which has the caption, “Extremely mysterious German trend going on RN.”

The video begins with her saying, “There is a trend going on in Germany right now that I don’t think the English-speaking world is aware of, and I need to make you aware of it.”

Ok, color me intrigued.

She continues, “It is called ‘pudding mit gabel’ which means pudding with fork. And people are meeting up in Germany and Austria right now, in the hundreds, in various cities to eat pudding together…With a fork.”

That sounds really weird. I wonder why this is happening?

She was wondering too, she explains, “I did a deep dive on this, I’ve watched hundreds of videos on it, you can look it up right now, pudding mit gabel, and I cannot find the source. I cannot find the pudding mit gabel source.”

Sometimes these weird trends just happen and can’t be explained.

Next, she says, “But when I tell you that the videos coming out of Vienna from yesterday, at this meetup in Vienna, there might have been 1000 people in that park. Each with their own pudding, each with their own gabel. They are tapping the lid rhythmically to get ready to eat the pudding with their gabel together. There’s all ages, there’s kids, there are Omas. Everyone is doing this.”

Honestly, this sounds like a ton of fun!

She wraps up the video by saying, “This is an example of how Germans are joiners. They will join your club, they will go to the park with you, because they love to be in the park, and they will eat pudding with gabel.”

This type of silly trend is what makes the Internet great. Enough with the fighting, let’s all get together and eat some pudding in the park….with forks?

Hey, why not!

Watch the full video and maybe grab your fork and pudding and head to the park for yourself.

Grab your pudding. Grab your forks!

