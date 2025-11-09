TikToker Pulls Off A Funny “Watch My Egg” Prank On His Son, But The Son’s Response At The End Has Commenters Laughing

There is a funny text-based prank going around where one person asks the other to ‘watch their egg’ via text, but then a little story plays out with a wolf eating the egg.

What makes this prank so popular is the way that different people respond to it, including what this TikToker’s son did, which had people laughing.

The video just shows the text conversation, and starts with an AI voice saying, “I tried the egg trend on my son.” And some music is playing in the background.

The father began the prank as usual, saying, “Can you watch my egg?”

After the son figured out what he wanted, the story began. The dad sent a text showing that the egg had hatched, and the son said, “Hello, little guy!”

But then things take a turn for the worse when the dad sends a picture of a wolf approaching the little chicken slowly.

The son said, “NOO” and “Shoo” to try to get it to go away.

Hey, at least he is trying, right?

Sadly, the wolf ate the little chicken and ran away, just in time for the father to return asking about the egg.

The son thinks fast and sends a picture of the egg, but the dad says, “Can I have it back?”

The son sends a text emoticon of the egg. To which the dad says, “Oh, thanks!”

But then sends an emoticon of a goose and says, “This isn’t the egg? I had a chicken and this hatched into a goose.”

Oh boy, the son is in trouble now.

Fortunately, the son knew just what to say. He replied, “I don’t know? It’s your lucky egg.”

The father was fooled and said, “Ohhh okay… thanks for watching it for me!! You’re the best!!!”

It is these funny little interactions that make this type of prank so popular.

