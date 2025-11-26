Vegetarian Refused To Eat The Pepperoni Pizza That Their Family Member Had Made, So They Were Called Rude And Disrespectful

Each person has their own dietary preferences.

This person follows a vegetarian lifestyle and fasts for 19 hours daily.

They cooked their own meals to make things easier and politely declined meat-based food when it was offered.

However, a family member reacted angrily when they refused to eat the pepperoni pizza that she had made.

Read the full story below to find out more.

AITA for not eatting food I do not like and specifically asked for it not to be made I (19NB) live with two of my family members. I work from 8 am to 4 pm. Additionally, I fast from 9 pm to 4 pm. I am vegetarian.

This person planned to prepare food for themselves.

I do not eat meat, but I will eat some cheese and no dairy products other than cheese. My family knows this, and to make it easier on them, I cook my own food. I got home today and planned to make myself crispy garlic potatoes and maybe a salad or something. I hadn’t fully planned the rest due to not remembering what we had, ingredient-wise.

They took a slice of pizza, but didn’t eat it.

When I got home, I found that one of my family members made pepperoni pizza for all three of us. I politely took a piece yet didn’t eat it, so I wasn’t too rude. When my family member noticed, she started to scream at me for being disrespectful, etc. Just the usual screaming things about respect and rudeness.

They believe they didn’t do anything wrong.

I feel like I didn’t do anything that wrong as my dietary preferences are well known. As well as the fact that I like to cook for myself. But I would like somebody else’s view on this. AITA?

Let’s see how others reacted to this story.

This person gives their honest opinion.

Here’s a similar thought from this one.

It’s rude and disrespectful, says this user.

This one shares their personal thoughts.

Finally, this person thinks what they did was wasteful.

Respect goes both ways, especially when it comes to personal choices.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a daughter who invited herself to her parents’ 40th anniversary vacation for all the wrong reasons.