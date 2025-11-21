Woman Booked A Business Class Seat For Her And Her Baby On A Long Flight, But Another Passenger Tried To Have Them Downgraded To Economy

Should passengers traveling with a baby stay in Economy Class?

This woman was on a flight to Zurich with her baby.

She booked a Business Class seat so they could both be comfortable during the flight.

But a fellow passenger gave her an attitude and told her that she and her baby belonged to Economy Class.

Whoa! Would you have accepted this remark? Read the full story below.

AITA for bringing a baby to business class? I recently flew from NYC to Zurich with my nine-month-old. It was a red-eye, so I figured I had some points to burn and booked a Business Class lay-flat seat so both of us could get some sleep. I got on the flight and unloaded us. The baby was chilling, just looking around.

The passenger sitting next to them gave them an attitude.

A woman came to take the seat next to me, and I heard her say pretty loudly, “Are you kidding me?” I didn’t think anything of it. The flight took off, and the baby lay down and slept for three hours. At that point, the baby woke up and was hungry, so she cried. I immediately sat her up and went to make her a bottle. She was crying for a total of, I dunno, two minutes?

This woman was told to move to Economy Class.

This woman next to me, who had been sleeping, flew up and proceeded to give me the finger. She stomped over to the flight attendant deck, where she loudly told them that I needed to be “put in Economy.” When she came back, she told me that babies don’t belong in Business Class and that if I can’t “control my infant,” I shouldn’t be there. I told her I was doing my best and that she could, with all due respect, get lost. If she didn’t want the roulette of who she sat next to on a commercial flight, she could fly herself private. She put in her headphones and didn’t speak to me for the rest of the flight.

She thinks this “unwritten rule” is absurd!

I later told my MIL this, and she said she agrees that babies shouldn’t be in Business Class. She said it’s an unspoken rule that if you’re flying with a child, you should fly economy.

I think this is absurd. Why should I be in Economy if I don’t have to be, just because I have a baby? That seems insane to me. AITA?

I can see both sides of this story. It would be annoying to be woken up while you’re asleep, but the mom with the baby had every right to be there.

Let’s check out the comments of other people on Reddit about this matter.

This makes sense.

On person says this person was an idiot.

This user shares their personal experience.

Here’s a valid point from this person.

Finally, here’s another insightful remark.

Money can buy you a seat, but not silence.

If you liked that post, check out this story about a guy who was forced to sleep on the couch at his wife’s family’s house, so he went to a hotel instead.