Woman Is Upset That Her Neighbor’s Clients Keep Blocking Their Shared Driveway, So The Neighbor Told Her To Park In The Street

Imagine renting a unit that includes a driveway that you share with your next door neighbor.

Would you be upset if your neighbor asked you to park in the street instead of using the driveway?

It’s a strange request…but it’s what happened in this story.

AITA for refusing to give up my (31F) parking space during my neighbor’s (50f) business hours? “I live in a duplex converted garage/main house. I am in the converted garage. We are both tenants. My neighbor, Susan, uses a portion of her house as a business. Our driveway has two parking space one for each unit, per our lease. Susan parks on the street giving her parking space to her clients, and I utilize my space.

The entrance to the parking space is very small and on Susan’s side. So when she has clients come through, often then not, they block the entire driveway, almost blocking the whole sidewalk. When this happens I knock on her door or text requesting her customers move forward. I’ve been here since October and it hasn’t been an issue until recently. She started the conversation with requesting that I park on the street during her business hours so she doesn’t have to “police” her clients.

Her business hours are 12 to 6, Monday- Saturday. I work 9 to 5 Monday through Friday. I offered to park on the street Monday through Friday 9 to 5, but giving up one of my only days off, is off the table. I also suggested signage. To tell her clients to pull forward. She wanted me to buy the sign and after getting her own sign, she kept bringing up how it’s not working. At this point I was over the whole situation and told her to stop bringing it up with me because its not my responsibility to tell her clients how to use her parking space properly. AITA?”

