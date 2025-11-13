Woman Loved Her Boyfriend’s Funny Impressions For Years, But She Finally Told Him His Joker Voice Is Annoying And Creeps Her Out

Some people can’t tell when they’re being too annoying.

This woman admires her boyfriend’s talent for impressions.

He could impersonate popular characters like Mickey Mouse and The Joker.

However, as he was so good at imitating The Joker, she started getting creeped out.

So she finally told him it’s annoying, but he didn’t take it very well.

Check out the full story below and share your thoughts.

AITA for saying my bf’s Joker impression is too annoying I (25F) have a boyfriend (26M), and we’ve been together for about 3 years. He does tons of impressions. And as someone who grew up watching SNL and likes to laugh, I love his impressions. He does everything from Mickey Mouse to every South Park character to politicians. And for the last year or so, he’s been doing a Joker impression. Now, when I say his Joker impression is good, it’s REALLY good.

This woman admires the way his boyfriend does his Joker impression.

Over the past year, his impression has gotten so good, I’m convinced he could get cast as the next Joker. He does this creepy Joker laugh and the whole monologue: “Wanna know how I got these scars?… My father was a bit of a drinker…” Sometimes, when he does this, he’ll put his face really close to mine while saying it.

However, it started creeping her out.

But… it’s super creepy. I’ve tried telling him quite a few times that it creeps me out and I don’t like it. But he’s always taken it as a compliment because that’s kind of its purpose. And it means he’s doing a good job.

She told him his Joker impression is getting annoying.

Now, here’s where I feel like I might be the jerk. He did this same thing the other night. It was late, and I was tired. He was getting out of his car and he started with it again. I told him it’s creepy and I don’t like it. Then he started doing the laugh, and I told him I’m not joking anymore. It’s annoying and annoys me.

Her boyfriend was shocked and stopped making an impression since.

When I said he was annoying, he looked so shocked and sad. I mean, his whole demeanor changed, his face dropped, and he hasn’t done a single impression since. Am I the jerk for saying he was annoying? I hated the impression, but at the end of the day, it was just a stupid impression, and I didn’t want to hurt him.

Let’s see how others react to this story.

This person gives their honest opinion.

This user shares their personal thoughts.

You did him a favor, says this one.

Here’s a valid point from this user.

Short and simple.

Even the funniest jokes can cross a line when they make someone uncomfortable.

If you liked that story, read this one about grandparents who set up a college fund for their grandkid because his parents won’t, but then his parents want to use the money to cover sibling’s medical expenses.