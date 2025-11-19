Woman Scolded Her 4-Year-Old Niece For Always Biting Her Baby Boy’s Toys, But The Girl’s Dad Angrily Confronted Her For Upsetting His Daughter

Kids will destroy things, that’s a fact.

This woman has had enough of her niece biting all of her son’s toys, so she scolded the girl and messaged the girl’s mom. Her brother, the girl’s dad, did not like what she just did.

Read the full story below for more details.

AITAH for scolding my niece and not letting her play with my sons toys? AITAH for scolding my niece(4F)? She keeps destroying my son’s (1M) toys. He has a few ball pit balls that I bought for him, and my niece keeps biting holes in them. I had some foam mats that I put in the floor, and she would bite pieces of foam off the mats and leave bite marks in them. She keeps trying to tear the little shape pieces off of his walker and has left teeth marks in those, too. The last time she did this, I scolded her and told her not to put her mouth on someone else’s toys because that’s gross. She ignored me, so I raised my voice at her and sent her back to her Mama’s work area. I sent her mom a message about her destroying the toys and to please have a talk with her about it.

This woman’s brother did not like her scolding his daughter.

My brother (34M, niece’s dad) came into my room and got in my face angry. When he asked what toys she “destroyed,” I showed him the little ball pit balls, the foam mats, and the teeth marks in his other toys. My brother said “it’s just a bunch of cheap toys, it’s not like she destroyed some $200 tablet.” Since this incident I have been taking his toys away from her and not letting her play with them. Each time I tell her to leave his toys alone she asks me why and I tell her that she’s not allowed to play with his toys, since she doesn’t know how to be kind to others’ toys. My brother is calling me a jerk and our parents are kind of siding with my brother.

Kids will be kids, but protecting your baby is top priority.

Other people in the comments section are chiming in.

Here’s a valid point.

A shrewd observation.

A hilarious comment.

Some helpful advice.

And this one has something to say.

She needs to learn. Boundaries build kids’ strength.

If you liked this post, you might want to read this story about a teacher who taught the school’s administration a lesson after they made a sick kid take a final exam.