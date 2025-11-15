Woman Stayed Close With Her Ex’s Parents Even After They Broke Up, But Her Current Boyfriend Accused Her Of Crossing A Line

Family isn’t always made by blood. Sometimes, it’s built through kindness and loyalty.

When one woman stayed close with her ex’s parents, her current boyfriend couldn’t see it as anything but a problem.

Read on for the full story.

AITA for staying close to my ex’s parents even though I’m in a relationship with someone else? I (33F) dated this particular ex when we were both 19. We broke up on good terms and have had no romantic involvement since.

Her relationship with her ex ended, but her bond with his parents only grew.

When I got pregnant at 21, his parents asked if they could be my child’s grandparents. I said yes. They’ve been the closest thing to parents I’ve ever had. My current boyfriend (26M) and I have been together for a year and a half.

Her current partner isn’t so keen on the arrangement.

He feels uncomfortable about it and says it’s inappropriate that I’m still close with them since they’re my ex’s parents.

She acknowledges it might be a little uncomfortable, but she denies she’s crossing any kind of boundaries.

I understand that it’s not the norm for many. They are family to me after all this time. He hates that they are helping me. I don’t have any romantic feelings for my ex (we’re close friends though), and the relationship with his parents is purely platonic and supportive. I’m so grateful for them. AITA for keeping them in my life and accepting their help even though it bothers my boyfriend?

Sounds like a complicated situation.

What did Reddit have to say?

This woman stands to lose a lot by giving in to her current partner’s insecurities.

This commenter thinks this relationship may already be over.

This redditor encourages this mother to really step back and consider the weight of her partner’s demand.

Right or wrong, her current partner does have the right to have some pause about the dynamic.

Sure, it’s unconventional, but it’s meaningful.

Is she really willing to let go of people so important to her?

If you liked that post, check out this post about a woman who tracked down a contractor who tried to vanish without a trace.