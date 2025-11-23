Woman Thought She Was Engaged To The Perfect Man, But Then His Ex Contacted Her And Claimed They Were Still Together

Imagine dating someone and almost immediately falling in love. What would you do if their ex contacted you and claimed they weren’t actually exes but were still together? Would you trust your partner or believe the ex?

In this story, one woman is in this exact situation, and she’s not sure if their relationship can survive.

Let’s read the whole story.

AITAH for leaving when I found out I was the other woman after we were engaged? Long story short. I (46f) started dating (50m) 2 years ago. We met, took it slow in the beginning and fell in love over the next several months. He was my rock and was always there for me in every way. I have never felt as seen or loved in a relationship.

It’s getting serious!

As things progressed we started talking about building a life together and started taking steps to make our dreams a reality. He proposed to me in a very sweet way in front of friends and family. I couldn’t have been happier, but the happiness didn’t last long.

Here’s a twist!

After we officially announced our engagement his ex contacted me and said that they were still together in a long distance relationship (hundreds of miles apart) the entire 2 years I was with him. I repeatedly asked for proof. She was never willing to provide any. I confronted him about it. At first he denied it but slowly bits of truth started to come out.

So, which one of these women was he actually cheating on? Both of them?

He was still in contact with her but had since blocked her on everything. He admitted to sleeping with her a couple times. The last time being about 5 months into our relationship when she came to town, but he claims he has not seen her since. Her story is different. However, she was vague (and again refused to provide any proof). I know much of what she said couldn’t be true because he was literally by my side.

Their relationship might be over.

I am obviously hurt and angry that my world has been turned upside down. We have been living together for the past couple months, which complicates the situation. My fiancé says he wants to move past this together, has apologized and suggested going to couples therapy. I am furious with him for lying to me and told him to move out.

She’s not sure if she wants to be with him anymore.

The act of cheating itself is not the issue for me as it was around the time we became exclusive. However, idk if I can get past the lying. He said he doesn’t know how to fix it but will do whatever he can to make it right so that we can have the life we planned, but idk if I can ever trust him again. AITAH for not at least trying?

It really can be hard to want to be with someone you can’t trust. Lying is a huge problem. Should she try to move past this?

Let’s see what advice Reddit has to offer.

This person offers some advice.

Here’s another vote for counseling.

Timing matters.

A little time to think may help.

But this person thinks she should end it.

She has a lot of thinking to do.

