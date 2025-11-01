Woman Was Trying To Enjoy A Trip To Puerto Rico, But Then Her Brother Crashed The Rental Car And Demanded She Chip In For The Damages

Everyone knows traveling with family comes with its share of drama.

One woman was just trying to enjoy a vacation in Puerto Rico, but when her brother crashed their rental car, she never expected him to demand she help pay for the damages.

Especially considering she wasn’t even the one behind the wheel.

You’ll want to keep reading for this one.

AITA for refusing to pay my brother for part of the rental car damage? My (19F) brother (26) and his girlfriend (24) invited me to Puerto Rico to celebrate her birthday since I had become one of her good friends this year. I paid my airfare and split the costs of the Airbnb and the rental car.

But here’s where the trip started to go off the rails.

One day, my brother was driving all of us and got hit by a car that came into our lane. Everyone was OK. Police came and took the drivers’ statements. Liability insurance was covered under his girlfriend’s auto policy, but it didn’t cover damage to our rental since he was at fault per the police.

So her brother soon came to her with an unfair request.

My brother asked me to pay a quarter of the damages, about $1,600. I was told that I’m not legally liable because I wasn’t driving, but my brother said I should pay my share because of “fairness and family.” The fourth person in the car couldn’t pay, and they severed all ties with him. Now they have done almost the same with me. AITA?

Family is family, but it shouldn’t mean blind loyalty.

Reddit is sure to have some strong opinions on this one.

It’s time her brother buck up and take responsibility for his actions.

If it were this commenter, they would refuse to budge on this matter.

No matter how you slice it, the blame should not lay on just a passenger.

This user has an interesting take.

No matter how much they try and guilt her, it’s not her job to fix someone else’s mess.

