Woman Woke Up To A Bad Migraine And Called In Sick To Work, But Her Boss Told Her To Pop Some Pills, Get Over It, And Show Up Anyway

A great workplace is one where employees’ welfare is prioritized.

This woman was dealing with a severe migraine that made it unsafe for her to drive to work.

So she called in sick and tried to explain her condition.

But her boss simply told her to “get over it” and get to work, as they are short-staffed.

Was this acceptable? Read the full story below and share your thoughts.

That’s not how migraines work… I have chronic migraines. Sometimes, I will come to work and suffer through. But this morning, I woke up to aura and feeling like the room was spinning. I called in and said I wouldn’t be coming in because I couldn’t drive due to a migraine.

This woman was told by her boss to drink medicine and “get over it.”

My boss said we were short staffed for closing. So I said I’d be in to help close if I was feeling safe to drive. Her reply? “No. Pop some pills, get over it, and get in here now. You use headaches as an excuse too much and, honestly, it’s becoming unbelievable. “

Let’s see how others reacted to this story.

This person suggests submitting a doctor’s note.

Short and straightforward.

This user feels bad for people with migraines.

Migraine sucks, says this one.

Finally, people sympathize with her.

Some bosses care more about shifts than compassion.

