Woman’s Dad Wants Her To Invite Some Distant Relatives To Her Wedding, But She Doesn’t Want To Invite Them Because They’re Creepy

Imagine planning your wedding and sending out the invitations. Would you be willing to add some distant family members to the guest list if your dad wanted you to, or would you refuse?

In this story, one woman’s dad is quite insistent that she invite a father and son that she’s not even sure are actual relatives. She doesn’t want them at her wedding.

Let’s read all the details.

AITAH for refusing to invite my dad’s “relatives” to my wedding, even though he says it’s important to him? I am getting married in less than a month. My Dad and I have a strained relationship. I won’t get in the details but suffice it to say that we just don’t get along. For example, he did give me $1,500 to help pay for the wedding. That was very generous, and I was grateful. But the only reason I got that was because the bank refused to let him cash the bonds he bought for me when I was born. He tried several times to cash them in for himself. Eventually he gave up and gave them to me.

These relatives, or friends, don’t sound all that pleasant.

Any ways, my dad has some people he claims to be related to- though I’m convinced they’re either very distant relatives or just really old friends. It’s a father and son duo. I haven’t had more than two sentences of conversation with them in over 15 years. Frankly, they make every woman in my family, including myself, feel deeply uncomfortable. Creepy vibes all around.

She doesn’t feel like inviting them just to be nice.

Two of my sisters got married recently and invited them out of politeness. These guys never even acknowledged the invites, RSVP’d, or showed up. Naturally, I didn’t invite them to my wedding. Why would I? Not only were they rude to my sisters, I don’t like them, I don’t feel safe around them, and I’m not in the business of wasting $100 per head just to appease someone I’m not close to.

They want their invitations!

A few weeks ago, my dad forwarded me a voicemail from one of them asking when their invitation was coming. He then started badgering me about inviting them, saying things like “They’re family, and they love you.” Which:

A) I seriously doubt. They’ve never once reached out to me in my entire life. B) They’re not my family. C) Even if they were, they make me uncomfortable, and my dad knows that.

The threw them a pity invite.

Then I get a weirdly long text about how the cousin’s son has a new girlfriend now. Like that’s somehow relevant to me? Anyways, I gave them a 48-hour RSVP window out of pity (even though my caterer is actually flexible and I do feel a little guilty about lying about that), and—shockingly—they didn’t respond. I thought the matter was closed. For reference, I did not even invite my mom’s cousins who we are actually much closer to. It’s a lot to pay for and we are paying for the majority of the wedding ourselves.

She made the mistake of thinking her dad actually cared.

So, last night I got back from my bachelorette party. I get a text from my dad about 10pm, not asking about how my weekend went, just that it looked fun. Feeling a little hopeful that my dad would actually care about how my weekend was I replied that , yes, we all had a good time. Of course, immediately he responds saying that he needs help with something. Which I should have guessed. He never reaches out unless he wants something. I ask what it is, and he responds asking how he can pay for his “cousin,” the cousin’s son, and the son’s brand new girlfriend to attend the wedding. Says it’s really important to him they all be there and all this other crap.

This would be really upsetting.

It was just so disappointing and upsetting. I hope I can explain this correctly. It feels like my dad is more concerned about these people who barley know me and this guys new girlfriend to come to the wedding rather than caring that they make me feel uncomfortable. Or rather than asking me ANYTHING about my wedding at all. This is all that he has ever asked about the wedding. I’m sad and frustrated.

She’s beating herself up being disappointed.

I’m disappointed in myself too for allowing him to disappoint me too. I should know by this point in my life that the only person he cares about is himself. IDK why I can’t get that through my thick skull. Now, the “cousins” are calling my poor sisters and harassing them about it instead of calling me. My dad is texting all of my siblings trying to get them to pressure me into inviting them. Thankfully they know not to do that. They are also offended that these people didn’t respond at all to their wedding invitations.

She’s pretty sure she didn’t do anything wrong.

AITAH? I don’t think so. I slept on it and decided that I’m making the right choice here. At the end of the day, I feel like this is all a bunch of nonsense to impress this guy’s new GF. I just wish they’d reach out to me directly to talk about it, but maybe they’re too embarrassed by their own actions.

Why is the dad so obsessed with these people? He should be more concerned about his actual daughter and her actual wedding then some distant relatives.

Let’s see how Reddit reacted to this story.

Here’s a suggestion to threaten to uninvite her dad.

Yes, exactly! She DID invite them!

It really is odd how much the dad seems to care if these people are at the wedding or not.

Here’s a suggestion of what she could tell her dad.

If they don’t RSVP, they don’t get to come.

If you liked that post, check out this story about a guy who was forced to sleep on the couch at his wife’s family’s house, so he went to a hotel instead.