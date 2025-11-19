Woman’s Friend Didn’t Tell Her She Got Married, So She’s Not Sure If She Wants To Be Friends With Her Anymore

Imagine having a really good friend that you text every day about everything in your life. How would you react if one day you found out this friend got married and never thought to mention it in your daily texts? Would you be happy for her or hurt?

In this story, one woman is in this exact situation, and she’s pretty upset with her friend.

Let’s read all the details.

AITA for being upset that a close friend didn’t tell me she was getting married? I (26F) have been close friends with someone (26F) for 14 years. I basically spent a huge part of my teenage years at her place – she’s the only person I ever had sleepovers with because I always felt comfortable there. Two days ago, she got married. It was just a small civil ceremony with close family and two witnesses on each side. I’m not mad that I wasn’t invited – I completely respect that it was supposed to be intimate. What hurts is that I didn’t even know it was happening.

Marriage IS a big deal.

I only found out because her stepbrother posted an Instagram story. I sent it to her, and she confirmed they had just gotten married. I asked why she didn’t tell me, and her answer was basically: “Don’t take it so negatively, it wasn’t a big deal, we didn’t tell many people.”

It’s not like they don’t chat all the time.

The thing is we text almost every day. She’s told me about every little life thing. The wedding date had been set for at least a month – during which we chatted all the time – and she never mentioned it. To me, a wedding is a once-in-a-lifetime event (hopefully), and I know for her it’s a huge deal as she’s very traditional and it means an ultimate milestone reached in life to her

Her feelings are really hurt.

I can’t help but feel excluded – not from the ceremony itself, but from the knowledge of it. with the wedding, she didn’t say she told no one – she just didn’t want to “make a big announcement.” What makes it sting even more is that just two weeks ago I put together a package for her kids with toys, stuffed animals, and sweets. I’ve been putting effort into the friendship and supporting her, yet she couldn’t even tell me something this important. I also feel extra conflicted because just last month I had a similar issue with another close friend who failed to communicate something important. This friend was the one who comforted me then and encouraged me to stand up for my boundaries. Now she turned around and did the exact same thing.

It’s weird that her friend is claiming getting married isn’t a big deal.

When I confronted her, she dismissed my feelings and told me not to see it so negatively. But to me, this isn’t just about “sharing news” – it’s about basic friendship transparency. And it’s not only about when I found out. The fact is, no matter how or when I would have eventually learned, it would always have been after (!!!!) it already happened. Nevertheless, she told me that she never meant to hurt me and that I am very important to her just that this whole thing wasn’t big to her So… AITA for confronting her and being hurt that a good friend of 14 years didn’t even tell me she was getting married? And btw what would you do in my situation? Cut her off? Keeping it artificial from now?

Marriage is big commitment. It’s is a big deal. I can see why this woman feels upset. She just wanted to know what was going on in her friend’s life.

Let’s see how Reddit reacted to this story.

The friendship has probably been one-sided for a long time.

They probably weren’t as close as she thought they were.

Here’s something for her to think about.

But this person thinks there’s hope for their friendship.

Some friendships don’t last forever.

