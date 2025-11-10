Young Woman Turned Off Her Location Tracker Because She Had Enough Of Her Controlling Parents, So Her Mother Called Her A Jerk

Growing up means learning when to set limits, even with family.

This woman has shared her location with her parents since she was twelve years old.

But after years of being tracked, accused, and controlled, she decided she’d had enough.

She turned off her location-sharing option, but her parents didn’t take it very well.

AITA for removing my position sharing with my parents? I (19F) live with my parents. I’ve been obligated since I was 12 to share my location with them. They always check where I am. And it feels overwhelming.

Today, after having been an adult for a while, I decided I no longer want to share it. There were a couple of things that made me lose my trust in my parents. Once, I was having a talk with a working colleague (47M). I forgot my phone inside his motorcycle coffer because the phone wasn’t important to me at that moment. My father (63M) came in the middle of the night to search for me using my location.

Two days ago, I came home two hours after the official shop closing time, and my father got mad at me. He said I should stop being a “flirt,” and that my colleague had four kids and a wife. We were actually talking about religion. I recently reverted to Islam, and we were talking about the Quran. He was reciting some surahs to me and answering questions about the language. He also talked to me about a private happening with his wife. As soon as I arrived home, my father heard the motorcycle’s engine, woke up, came downstairs, and said those things to me.

Today, I left my home because my parents fought, and my mother (62F) was drunk, yelling at both of us. I went to the shop where I work to study by myself, and before going there, I told my father, “Don’t come after me.” He came after me anyway. I was mad, but kept it together by smiling since I had finished studying. He told me to remove my hood and show my hair. He doesn’t know I converted. I felt defeated.

I removed my position sharing as soon as he left. I had to work an hour longer than my shift due to an internal staff problem. I didn’t want to deal with them or have a discussion. So I didn’t warn them about my longer work schedule.

My father searched for me at my workplace. As soon as I came home, my mother called me a jerk for not leaving the shared position on. I just don’t trust them anymore. I am an adult, and I want my own freedom. AITA for turning off my position sharing after having to deal with the whole situation?

Some parents think they’re protecting their kids when, in reality, they’re imprisoning them.

