A Car Owner Said He Won’t Park His Vehicle Next To Cars That Are In Bad Shape

Do you pay a lot of attention to where you park your car or what kind of vehicles you park next to?

Well, I guess it depends on the person and what kind of car they drive…

But this guy isn’t messing around!

His name is Jay and he took to TikTok to explain why he’s very picky about where he parks his car.

Jay told viewers he only parks next to nice cars and said, “If I can tell that you care about your car, then you all good.”

He added, “The people with them ****** up cars that are parked next to your *** ding the **** out of your door.”

Jay then said, “Anytime somebody with a ****** up car parked next to you, you come back and your **** gonna randomly have a ding in it or a scratch in it.”

Here’s the video.

And this is what viewers had to say on TikTok.

This person chimed in.

Another TikTokker spoke up.

And this viewer shared their thoughts.

He’s protecting his car like it’s a member of his family…

If you liked that story, check out this one about a delivery driver who gave two weeks notice… so his employer disabled his truck when he was 300 miles from home!