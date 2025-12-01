A Contractor Was Given A Hard Time About Following Procedures, So They Followed The Rules And The Whole Working Process Slowed Down Significantly

Listen, if you’re just a working stiff like most of us, you do what the boss tells you and you move on with your life…

Even when you know they’re wrong…

But at least those situations turn into some good malicious compliance stories!

Check out what happened to this Reddit user.

Payback. “Years ago, I worked for a defense contractor doing heavy manufacturing and welding. Every process, fitting, was all documented, when ready to be welded, it was inspected by quality control. We had an inspector would write a rejection report, doing this passed this off to the next shift so he could skip the paper work. Normally, the piece he’d reject was an engineering issue, nothing serious, we would just weld it like normal.

It was time to go by the book…

So, one day, my partner were stuck with this, and decided to follow repairs procedure. Remove assembly, and do an edge buildup on the piece. We normally did that with piece in place. This time, we removed it, followed correct procedures and the assembly was ready at the end of our shift for the daytime guys.

Just following orders!

They complained and moaned, daytime supervisors were mad, when we come the next night, we were confronted about what we did, and we showed them the correct procedure for the repair work. After that, we no longer were stuck with doing that, that inspector was moved and assembly error was corrected. I enjoyed using their procedures to prove a point. There was no more hurry up games played.”

Let’s see what readers had to say about this.

This person chimed in.

Another individual shared their thoughts.

This Reddit user spoke up.

Another person got a kick out of this.

Some people shouldn’t be ever be in charge of anything…

If you liked that story, check out this post about an oblivious CEO who tells a web developer to “act his wage”… and it results in 30% of the workforce being laid off.