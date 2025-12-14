A Customer Was Ignored For An Hour By West Elm Employees When She Tried To Buy A Couch

Well, I guess some workers out there just don’t care about customer service anymore…

And this story proves it!

A woman took to TikTok and talked about the frustrating experience she had shopping at a West Elm store.

The TikTokker started recording her experience in the West Elm store after she waited for 15 minutes and no employees helped her…

Even though she was the only customer in the store…

The woman said that other customers later walked in and they weren’t acknowledged by an employee, either.

The TikTokker showed viewers that she waited for more than 30 minutes before another customer, not a worker, started talking to her.

She told the other customer about how long she’d been waiting for help.

The two sat on a couch and the TikTokker told her new friend that she was going to buy the couch at another store because she didn’t want to give this West Elm store her business after such a frustrating experience.

After a whopping 40 minutes, an employee finally approached her and asked her if she needed any help.

The worker told her that he’d experienced the same thing at the store when he was a customer and that he realized the store needed to do better in the customer service department.

The TikTokker told the employee that she came to the store intending to buy a new couch, but now she didn’t want to because of how bad the service was.

This place sounds like a total train wreck!

Here’s the video.

Folks, this is what BAD customer service looks like.

