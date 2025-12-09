A Hair Stylist Got Screwed Over By Their Salon’s Policy, So They Joined A Class-Action Lawsuit And Made A Bunch Of Extra Money Because Of It

Class-action lawsuits are no joke, folks…

Got $40k for “accidentally” confiding a “secret” to a gossiping coworker. “I worked at a chain salon in the US for minimum wage (+tips). We got paid on a sliding scale, the more you added services, the more your hourly pay. Then, for back to school, we started offering $10 haircuts. It’s dumb to offer a big discount on back to school because that’s when everyone needs a haircut, but whatever. Except, to advertise this sale we had to stand on a rickety step stool and hang a 10 foot long 3 foot wide banner off the roof of our store. The step stool alone made it a dangerous task, but on top of it, the sidewalk was uneven.

Our manager insisted we do twice a day (open&close) “in case someone steals the banner”. Because certainly, someone would want to steal a banner with our logo that says “$10 Haircuts”. It was annoying but I was looking forward to my next paycheck. I had a high service dollar per hour which should’ve meant a bigger hourly pay & paycheck. Except it didn’t… That $7/haircut discount? It was coming out of our final service dollar calculations and we ended up making significantly less than usual! I’d worked there for years and this was the smallest back to school paycheck I’d ever seen.

I went in the next day and was mad. That morning, a coworker (who was a total brown-noser & gossip) and I were outside setting up the banner. It was my turn to stand on the rickety step stool and I said I was “glad this will be the last time I ever do this!” I was fully prepared to make a joke about how I was going to fall and crack my head open, when the petty revenge idea came into my mind and I swiftly executed it. When she asked why, I told her not to tell anyone but I’d accepted a job at another salon with a set schedule, higher commission and $5 more an hour. I said I’d planned on putting in my two weeks but they needed me to start sooner so I was going to work the weekend and not come back. This would leave us understaffed for the back to school rush. After reiterating she could NOT tell ANYONE, especially not our boss, she agreed.

I left early that day and on my next shift my boss pulled me into her office. She said she’d “heard a rumor” that I was leaving to work at a different salon. I told her I had a much better offer elsewhere but if she could match that I would love to stay. She had to put a call in to our district leader about the raise but said I could work with a set schedule starting the following week. I was working until 9 pm some days and at 9 am the next, the unpredictable schedule made finding childcare a pain in the ***!

I was consistently ranked #2 in sales for our store and the district, so the DL approved the raise and I stayed there another five years! Which means I got an additional $39,000 in pay for “accidentally” telling the salon gossip my “secret”. I also got 20% commission on $500-$1,000 a week in product sales. The pro revenge: I also started printing out my service sales slip from the day before at the beginning of every shift, so that when payroll “readjusted” the paychecks to include coupons I could pull up my record and dispute it. According to payroll there was nothing they could do about it. I stayed another five years, raising the issue sporadically, until they brought back the $10/haircut sale and I quit. A few months after I left I was made aware that a different employee in another state filed a class action lawsuit and I got a letter asking if I wanted to be a part of it.

I accepted and the lawyer loved receiving five years worth of documentation, emails from corporate and payroll, etc. they had to go back through all of my paychecks and compensate me for the difference. This included adding the free haircuts (reward program) and discounted haircuts as their whole amount, increasing the service dollar. .19 cents an hour here and .30 cents an hour there added up and despite the fact that the settlement was split with a lot of people I got $10k from that in addition to my adjusted pay which was around half the settlement amount.”

