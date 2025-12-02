A Homeowner Relaxing In Their Garden Dealt With An Alarm Company Worker Who Tried To Scam Them, So They Got Their Neighbor To Cancel Their Contract With Them

Some folks can smell a scammer coming from a mile away…

Want me to talk to your other customers? Will do! “My family recently moved into a new neighborhood that we chose because we loved the neighbors. When we were touring the house, C came over and told us he’d mow our lawn for us, J told us all about the kids who our kid would make friends with, and X invited us over for a cookout. We try to be good neighbors too.

Our front yard is where the neighbor kids know they can come play in the shade with our dog and our kid. We installed a small but growing garden as an excuse to be outside and chat with our neighbors. I’m about halfway through baking brownies for everyone on our little cul-de-sac as a thank you for the warm welcome we’ve received. This neighborhood is a place where folks look out for each other, in part because most of us know we are the people who keep us safe. Story time: The other day I was sitting outside watching my kid play with his best friend on our block and friend’s older brother. Older brother was asking me about our garden as an excuse to tell me all about what he was learning about pollinators. My kid makes a break for the street, so I run after him and pick him up. (No cars ever go by, but we’re trying to teach him road safety early.) As I’m carrying him back into the house, older brother is still talking to me when he’s interrupted by someone with a branded shirt and a clipboard.

I immediately tell the shirt that I’m not interested in buying anything, to which he replies that he’s not trying to sell me anything. He launches into his apparently non-sales pitch for the home security system he sells and tells me all the details for the video doorbell that several of my neighbors have been installing. Now, in case you didn’t know, big security systems like Amazon Ring and ADT regularly hand over all the video footage to the police without requiring any sort of warrant from them. That’s not to mention that several groups have been discovered listening in to your conversations in the name of “transcribing” them.

I ask him how his company avoids compromising my data, a question he dodges by scrunching up his face and moving on with his pitch. When I press him on it, he lies to me based on what I already know about his company that uses orange signs. He then tells me that C, J, and X sent him over here because they said I was nice, implying that because I won’t accept his lie, somehow I’m the jerk here. After interrupting my conversation with the neighbor kid as I’m holding a baby I’m obviously trying to take inside, lying to me, and now trying to guilt me into a system I don’t want and believe is bad for my community, we reach an impasse. He falls back to say, “Well, C, J, and X have had it installed! Talk to them.” Cue malicious compliance. I proceed to go over to C, J, X, and one other neighbor, also-C, he sells the product to by the end of the day and have a normal friendly chat with them. I slide into the conversation that I don’t care for that company because of the way that they hand over data to the cops and can listen in at any time.

Fast forward to today, when every neighbor except also-C has taken down their orange sign and had the system uninstalled. I think also-C never had it installed, but is keeping the sign up just as a potential deterrent. So if you’re reading, if you had just been honest with me, I wouldn’t have felt the need to quite so aggressively share my concerns. You would have just lost out on one sale rather than the whole neighborhood.”

