A Kid’s Impatient Dad Wanted Them To Get His Newspaper Immediately, But They Realized That Was Impossible Because The Paper Was In A Garden Far Away
There’s really nothing like a young kid using malicious compliance to get even with a parent.
And it’s especially satisfying because you don’t see it very often…
But it happened here, folks!
Check out what happened in this story from Reddit.
Want it done IMMEDIATELY? I won’t do it at all!
“My father is an EXTREMELY impatient man.
I cannot stress that enough. If he wants something done, he refuses to wait even one second and flies into a rage almost immediately.
This guy sounds like a real gem!
I was playing with my sister one evening when dad comes home from office, plops down on his sofa and yells at me to get him the newspaper. “IMMEDIATELY!”
Now, I know that he read the newspaper in the morning and it is now lying in a chair in the back garden.
A 5 minute run from where I am and back.
You’ll notice, dear reader, that 5 minutes is significantly more than the one second my father was willing to wait.
So I IMMEDIATELY handed him an old newspaper that I had on my table for some art project.
“THIS IS NOT TODAY’S PAPER!”, my father yelled. “GET ME TODAY’S PAPER IMMEDIATELY!”
So I stood up.
And sat back down again.
LOL.
“I can’t get it for you immediately. So I’d rather not get it at all. I don’t want to disappoint you.” I replied and continued playing with my sister.
He then went and got the newspaper himself. Took him 10 minutes.
I have never been more thankful that our home had a strict “No hitting the kids” policy.”
This kid is wise beyond his years!
