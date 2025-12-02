December 2, 2025 at 8:35 am

A Kid’s Impatient Dad Wanted Them To Get His Newspaper Immediately, But They Realized That Was Impossible Because The Paper Was In A Garden Far Away

by Matthew Gilligan

There’s really nothing like a young kid using malicious compliance to get even with a parent.

And it’s especially satisfying because you don’t see it very often…

But it happened here, folks!

Check out what happened in this story from Reddit.

Want it done IMMEDIATELY? I won’t do it at all!

“My father is an EXTREMELY impatient man.

I cannot stress that enough. If he wants something done, he refuses to wait even one second and flies into a rage almost immediately.

This guy sounds like a real gem!

I was playing with my sister one evening when dad comes home from office, plops down on his sofa and yells at me to get him the newspaper. “IMMEDIATELY!”

Now, I know that he read the newspaper in the morning and it is now lying in a chair in the back garden.

A 5 minute run from where I am and back.

You’ll notice, dear reader, that 5 minutes is significantly more than the one second my father was willing to wait.

So I IMMEDIATELY handed him an old newspaper that I had on my table for some art project.

“THIS IS NOT TODAY’S PAPER!”, my father yelled. “GET ME TODAY’S PAPER IMMEDIATELY!”

So I stood up.

And sat back down again.

LOL.

“I can’t get it for you immediately. So I’d rather not get it at all. I don’t want to disappoint you.” I replied and continued playing with my sister.

He then went and got the newspaper himself. Took him 10 minutes.

I have never been more thankful that our home had a strict “No hitting the kids” policy.”

Reddit users shared their thoughts.

This person had a lot to say.

This Reddit user shared their thoughts.

This individual spoke up.

This kid is wise beyond his years!

