A Kid’s Impatient Dad Wanted Them To Get His Newspaper Immediately, But They Realized That Was Impossible Because The Paper Was In A Garden Far Away

Want it done IMMEDIATELY? I won’t do it at all! “My father is an EXTREMELY impatient man. I cannot stress that enough. If he wants something done, he refuses to wait even one second and flies into a rage almost immediately.

I was playing with my sister one evening when dad comes home from office, plops down on his sofa and yells at me to get him the newspaper. “IMMEDIATELY!” Now, I know that he read the newspaper in the morning and it is now lying in a chair in the back garden. A 5 minute run from where I am and back. You’ll notice, dear reader, that 5 minutes is significantly more than the one second my father was willing to wait. So I IMMEDIATELY handed him an old newspaper that I had on my table for some art project. “THIS IS NOT TODAY’S PAPER!”, my father yelled. “GET ME TODAY’S PAPER IMMEDIATELY!” So I stood up. And sat back down again.

“I can’t get it for you immediately. So I’d rather not get it at all. I don’t want to disappoint you.” I replied and continued playing with my sister. He then went and got the newspaper himself. Took him 10 minutes. I have never been more thankful that our home had a strict “No hitting the kids” policy.”

