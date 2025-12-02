A Recent College Graduate’s Mom Expects Them To Help Her Out With Chores Every Time They Have A Day Off, But They’re Tired Of It And They Won’t Tell Her When They’re Not Working Anymore

No doubt about it…

This person needs some boundaries with their mom!

And you’ll see what I mean in just a minute after you dive in to this story from Reddit’s “Am I the *******?” page.

Go ahead and see what you think!

AITA for hiding my days off from my mom? “I work at a computer and electronics retail chain in the UK (basically a glorified pawn shop but we sell second-hand games too) while waiting on better opportunities after getting my degree this June. My mom works as a teacher. The past week was half term in the UK, and as a teacher, my mom gets the week off. Unfortunately, she’s been quite ill, so she didn’t get to enjoy it at her full capacity, while my work has been more stressful than ever as we have more families and kids than usual visiting the store, and I’ve had to put in multiple overtime shifts.

They’re really helping her out.

During the week, I had 2 days off, which I spent either accompanying my mom to the doctor and then the pharmacy and doing general shopping on one day, or looking after her and missing a concert I’ve been planning to go to on the other. Luckily, she’s recovered mostly, and was meant to be at work today, since it’s the Monday back after half term. Due to lasting effects of the last doses of her medicine, however, she couldn’t sleep properly through the night and decided to take the day off. Around noon, she walks into the living room and immediately starts her usual act, berating me. No “Good morning”, just straight into it. “Why haven’t you had breakfast yet? Why did you wake up so late? All the clocks need to be changed, why haven’t you done that yet? Clean the kitchen. Can you go to the shops (an hour round trip) and pick up some milk? I’ve never seen you not on that game, try to be more productive”, and so on. Some of these are my weekly responsibilities that I usually do mid week, while some are completely out of the blue. I couldn’t get a word in, and by the end of it, I was ready to snap.

This person might want to think about getting their own place…

I sternly told her that my “day off” tasks, that we’ve previously agreed upon, would be done by the time she gets home from work, and its not up to her to police when and how I do them, and that if she wanted me to do those other tasks, she could let me know in advance rather than just dropping them all on me today just because she’s at home, especially since I have afternoon and evening plans. This is where I went over the edge. She scoffed at me, and said something to imply that my plans are unproductive wastes of time.

They didn’t hold back.

I raised my voice, something I regret, and told her that if she measures my productivity by the activities I do on my days off, I might as well quit my job and stop paying rent, especially since they end up being sucked into doing tasks for her anyway. I then told her that I would no longer share when my days off are, and if she wanted me to do something other than what we’ve previously agreed upon, she should tell me in advance. Since then, she’s not been talking to me, and has been blowing up the family group chats with how “ungrateful” I am. I don’t think it’s unreasonable to want to chill on my days off, especially since I pay rent, but AITA?”

Here’s what folks had to say on Reddit.

This person said they’re NTA.

Another individual agreed.

This Reddit user weighed in.

Another reader shared their thoughts.

And this person had a lot to say.

Not gonna lie, this kind of sounds like a “Norman Bates and his mother” situation…

And that’s not good…

If you liked that post, check out this one about an employee that got revenge on HR when they refused to reimburse his travel.