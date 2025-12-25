A Restaurant Host Got Tired Of A Young Customer Acting Crazy And Bothering Other Tables, So She Told His Parents They Had To Control Him

Do parents have control over their kids anymore?

That’s the BIG question of the day, folks!

Because we keep seeing stories like this one over and over again and it seems like the kiddos are running the world these days!

But this restaurant host is done dealing with it.

Check out what they had to say on Reddit and see if you think they’re doing anything wrong.

AITA For Telling A Customer To Control Their Child? “I work part time as a restaurant host while I’m in school. About 20 minutes ago a table of 5 plus a toddler and I had an incident.

This sounds like a nightmare…

The toddler’s parents were letting the kid run around, bothering other tables and getting underfoot. Twice, servers carrying plates nearly tripped over the kid. I went over to the table once and asked them to please contain the child for everyone’s safety. They looked shocked and grumbled, but agreed.

They weren’t doing a whole lot of parenting!

Ten minutes later, I saw the kid unsupervised trying to walk into the bar area. I guided the kid back (without touching him, just used words), and told the parents what had happened and that they needed to control the child because he or someone else could get hurt. The parents were furious, and complained to the manager. He had my back and supported me, but the family paid and left without tipping. I don’t think I’m the *******, but now the server is mad that I said something and cost her the tip. Should I have just dealt with the kid and not said anything?”

Reddit users shared their thoughts.

It seems like some parents out there aren’t even watching their kids in public anymore…

