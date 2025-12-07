A Saleswoman Said A Customer Didn’t Want To Buy A Car From Her And Wanted To Deal With A Man Instead

Guys…come on!

This is the kind of behavior that guys all men a bad name.

A car saleswoman named Andrea posted a video on TikTok and reenacted a business call she had with a man who wanted to deal with a male salesman instead of her when he shopped for a vehicle.

In the skit, Andrea introduced herself to a customer who was looking for a car.

The man said, “I need to speak to someone in sales” and that he wanted to talk to a “salesman.”

Andrea responded by saying she would be able to help him buy a car.

The customer then wanted to know how long she’d been with the company and how many cars she’s sold.

The man continued to pepper her with questions and he responded by saying, “I find that hard to believe.”

The customer finally said he’d come in to meet with Andrea the next day and he added, “I’ll put you to the test to make sure you’re worthy of selling me a car.”

Life is tough out there for a woman in sales…

Some things never change…good grief…

