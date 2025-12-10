December 10, 2025 at 10:55 am

A TikTokker Said Her Botox “Lip Flip” Had An Unexpected Side Effect

by Matthew Gilligan

As someone who is terrified of needles AND having strangers touch my face, this video creeped me out.

It comes to us from a woman named Samantha and she told viewers how the Botox procedure she had done to her lips left with with some unintended side effects.

Samantha said, “There’s nothing uglier than someone with a lip flip trying to apply their lip gloss.”

She said that she didn’t realize how ridiculous she’d look trying to get her top lip to touch her bottom lip and she told viewers, “I’ve been laughing at myself for like 20 minutes.”

Samantha continued, “I found something out. And I have to, like, give a cool PSA before anybody tries this.”

She said, “You want to rub your lips together, right?”

Yikes…

Here’s the video.

@samanthawlipedema

What they don’t tell you about a lip flip…… #lipflip #botox

♬ original sound – Samanthawlipedema

Check out what folks had to say on TikTok.

This person spoke up.

Another viewer didn’t hold back.

And this TikTok user chimed in.

I don’t know if she’ll be doing that again…

