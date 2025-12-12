A TikTokker Said She’s Going to Help Raise the Baby Her Boyfriend Fathered With Another Woman While They Were Broken Up For Two Months

It sounds like this is going to be a crowded house!

A woman named Desiree posted a video on TikTok and told viewers how she intends to help raise the child that her boyfriend fathered while they were broken up for a couple of months.

In the video’s text overlay, Desiree wrote, “POV: I broke up with my man for 2 months and he went on a side quest to become a dad so now I get to help him raise a sweet baby girl.”

The video shows Desiree and others at a gender reveal party…for her boyfriend and his “side quest.”

In the caption, Desiree wrote, “SURPRISE. No, I’m not the one expecting, but my heart is already full for this baby. God has a plan for everything!”

Here’s the video.

Desiree posted a follow-up video and told viewers that she was invited to the gender reveal party.

She said, “He did not cheat on me. We broke up for two months. We were trying to go our separate ways and then we got back together. We did not know that they were expecting a baby when we got back together.”

Desiree said she was originally sad and disappointed in the news, but she changed her tune later on.

She said, “I got over it. I love him, we know we can work through anything.”

Check out what else she had to say in the video below.

@desallen98 Story time. Had to remake but this is basically it, idk what else to say to yall. I want to be as supportive as I can. It’s not that deep 🙂 I love my man and everything that comes with him as he does me💓 #storytime #genderreveal ♬ original sound – Desiree Allen

TikTokkers shared their thoughts.

This person didn’t hold back.

Another individual asked a question.

And this TikTokker shared their thoughts.

It sounds like this couple is wrapped up in all kinds of drama…

If you liked that story, check out this one about a Costco customer who got their cart stolen… so she hatched a plan to get it back!