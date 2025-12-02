December 2, 2025 at 2:55 pm

A TikTokker Was Surprised To Learn That His Microwave Has A Filter

by Matthew Gilligan

man talking about his microwave

TikTok/@ben_the_jet_1

Well, you learn something new every day…

And this guy really got thrown for a loop!

His name is Benji and he posted a video on TikTok and told folks that he was surprised to learn that his microwave has a filter.

man talking to tiktokkers

TikTok/@ben_the_jet_1

Benji told viewers, “I am about to blow some of y’all’s minds. I’m thirty-something, and I’m still learning stuff as an adult.”

He continued, “Do you guys know in your microwave that there is a filter? Look at that disgusting beast.”

man looking at a microwave

TikTok/@ben_the_jet_1

Benji then said, “Don’t be horrified if you’ve never done it and you go looking for it.”

In the video’s caption, he wrote, “I’m not ready to be an adult yet. I’m not an adult or expert on these things.”

man working on his microwave

TikTok/@ben_the_jet_1

Here’s the video.

@ben_the_jet_1

I hate the whole I found this out today. I’m not ready to be an adult yet. (Might be on over the oven stoves) I’m not an adult or expert on these things #homeownership #themoreyouknow💫 #iswearimanadult

♬ original sound – Benji

And this is what folks had to say on TikTok.

This person chimed in.

Screenshot 2025 11 02 at 9.13.40 AM A TikTokker Was Surprised To Learn That His Microwave Has A Filter

Another viewer shared their thoughts.

Screenshot 2025 11 02 at 9.13.53 AM A TikTokker Was Surprised To Learn That His Microwave Has A Filter

And this TikTokker was surprised.

Screenshot 2025 11 02 at 9.14.09 AM A TikTokker Was Surprised To Learn That His Microwave Has A Filter

He was shocked to learn about this development!

If you liked that story, check out this one about a Costco customer who got their cart stolen… so she hatched a plan to get it back!

Add TwistedSifter to your Google News:

Categories: STORIES
Tags: · , , , , , ,

Copyright © 2025 · All Rights Reserved · TwistedSifter

Powered by WordPress VIP · RSS Feed · Log in

The Sifter