A TikTokker Was Surprised To Learn That His Microwave Has A Filter

Well, you learn something new every day…

And this guy really got thrown for a loop!

His name is Benji and he posted a video on TikTok and told folks that he was surprised to learn that his microwave has a filter.

Benji told viewers, “I am about to blow some of y’all’s minds. I’m thirty-something, and I’m still learning stuff as an adult.”

He continued, “Do you guys know in your microwave that there is a filter? Look at that disgusting beast.”

Benji then said, “Don’t be horrified if you’ve never done it and you go looking for it.”

In the video’s caption, he wrote, “I’m not ready to be an adult yet. I’m not an adult or expert on these things.”

Here’s the video.

@ben_the_jet_1 I hate the whole I found this out today. I’m not ready to be an adult yet. (Might be on over the oven stoves) I’m not an adult or expert on these things #homeownership #themoreyouknow💫 #iswearimanadult ♬ original sound – Benji

