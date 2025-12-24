A Customer Wanted To Come In Before The Store Opened Because It Was Rainy And Cold, But An Employee Refused To Let Them In

If you’ve ever worked in a restaurant or a store before, then this story is gonna sound familiar.

AITA for letting a customer stand outside in rain and 42 degree weather? “I work at a small vitamin store. We’re very small so, other than Fridays and Saturdays, myself and the manager work alone. We open at 9 am but we get to the store between 8:30-8:45 am to print the reports and get the store ready for opening. Today I managed to get out of the house a little early and got to the store with enough time to sit and unwind after the reports were printed, which is rare; I’m usually rushing to open the door because our ancient IBM is super slow. Anyway, I got to store around 8:20 and got the reports printed by 8:35, blocked/faced my shelves and then went to the stockroom to sit for a few minutes and have a drink, eat some of my breakfast.

It was a nasty day.

The weather here is absolutely abysmal today; stinging, pouring rain, high-mile winds, slight sleet, just freaking awful. We’re in North Carolina and right on the coast and way south, so this weather is somewhat unusual for us this late in the winter season. Around 8:50 I heard someone banging on the front door. We still had ten minutes to go before opening. I’m not technically allowed to let people in before our posted hours but my boss told me it was my discretion. I went up and cracked the door and asked why they were banging.

Huh?

Guy says he’d been standing out there for about thirty minutes, which was a big fat lie because I’d have seen him while printing the reports and blocking/facing my shelves. I told him that we open in ten minutes and I’d let him in then. He asked me did I expect him to wait in that weather for another ten minutes. I reminded him that no one forced him to wait outside and he could have easily waited in his car. Then I shut and locked the door and returned to my breakfast sandwich. I unlocked the doors promptly at 8:59 as usual, hit the lights, and waited for my customers. The guy had left and so far hasn’t been back. I know from a rulebook standpoint I’m in the clear, if hours are posted and no customers allowed until such time, but from a moral standpoint, was I an *******? I mean, other than being ten minutes before opening the store was ready and the IBM was ready for transactions, I just didn’t feel like handling a customer before I was mentally prepared. AITA?”

Closed means CLOSED, people…it’s not that hard to figure out.

