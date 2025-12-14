A Worker’s Older Fellow Employee Wouldn’t Stop Hassling Her To Go Out With Him, So She Ended Up Quitting Because it Was Awkward

Some people just don’t know when to give it a rest…

AITA for what went down with my coworker? “I (21f) used to work at a daycare. When I had just turned 20, one of my coworkers (33M) gave me and my mom Christmas cards (my mom was our co-director). We weren’t close, but I’d helped him a few times at work, so I thought it was a nice gesture. A few days later, I texted him on GroupMe (what work chat is on) a simple “hey, thank you for the card!” He responded by giving me his personal number “just for future reference,” which didn’t seem weird to me at the time. I texted back with a quick “hey, it’s (my name)!” to save his number. He immediately started trying to keep the conversation going. we barely knew each other, but I didn’t think much of it and just thought he was being friendly.

Then, out of nowhere, he made a super flirty comment. I didn’t play along but didn’t shut him down either. I just kinda laughed it off. I was confused because I’d never been in a situation like this and never really dated at all. He kept texting me over our two-week Christmas break. At first, I didn’t really mind. it felt a little flattering since I didn’t have many friends back then. Looking back, I realize how naive that was. I did bring up the age gap feeling off a couple of times and that my mom was one of our bosses. He brushed it off, saying I was over 18 so it wasn’t a big deal. He even said if we got together, he’d explain it to my mom. I shut that DOWN immediately.

A few days before returning to work, he made a comment that he’d asked my mom if he could take me out during the summer as a joke, even though he had seen me once and only heard about me through my mom. And he said my mom joked that I was “way too young for him.” My mom never told me this, which made it even stranger. When we went back to work, I distanced myself and focused on being polite and professional. I stopped replying to his non-work texts, but he kept sending VERY suggestive comments on text and Snapchat. Eventually, I told my favorite coworker (31F) about the situation, and she was supportive but confirmed that it was inappropriate. I didn’t tell my mom because I knew it would cause drama at work, and I felt like I should handle it on my own, even though I wasn’t sure how to. Before summer, he texted me saying I shouldn’t have texted him on GroupMe if I wasn’t interested. I explained that I was just being naive and polite, but, once I realized the situation’s full context, it made me uncomfortable. I stopped responding after that.

I quit working there, but my mom and he still work there. He still texts me with a simple “hey” or says he doesn’t get why I “led him on and won’t just give him the chance.” I haven’t responded since May. I asked my trusted coworker if I should explain again, but she told me absolutely not. She said he’s doing too much, is a full grown adult who knows better, and I don’t owe him anything. Part of me feels guilty and like she’s just saying that to be supportive, though. maybe I handled it wrong was cold? AITA for how it went down?”

