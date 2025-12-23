Annoying Customer Tries To Convince Cashier To Give Him A Discount, But Her Supervisor Came By At The Perfect Time

Imagine working as a cashier. You’re probably making minimum wage, and you definitely don’t make the rules.

If a customer asked you to give them a discount, would you do it even though you’d risk losing your job, or would you refuse?

In this story, one cashier is in this exact situation. Let’s see how the story plays out.

Tries to convince me to markdown his item then quiets down when my supervisor comes back Yesterday was interesting. I had a middle aged man with his child check out with me… He started by asking if there was a discount on the item. I tell no we don’t give discounts then ask him if he had our reward system so I could check for points. He didn’t(likewise).

The man wanted OP to break the rules.

I asked if he wanted to sign up. And he starts trying to persuade me to markdown the price. Then I say no I can’t do that I’ll get in trouble. Then he tries to convince me to just do it quickly. I tell him the same reasoning. Then as my supervisor comes by to give me lunch he quiets down.

It certainly sounds like he was an annoying customer.

The nerve of this man, with his child watching him do this… At one point, I just thought of voiding the whole transaction and sending him somewhere else because he was making me uncomfortable.

I can’t imagine why someone would think a cashier would risk their job to give them a discount.

Let’s see how Reddit reacted to this story.

