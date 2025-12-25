Apartment Neighbors Were Too Loud In The Hallway, So They Told Them To Keep It Down And Move The Conversation Into Their Apartment

Boy, does this bring back some memories…

I lived above a guy a long time ago who used to have WILD, LOUD parties late at night without giving me a heads-up.

And the worst part was he’d throw these shindigs on weekdays!

It was brutal, and I was extremely happy when he moved out.

And it sounds like this Reddit user is dealing with something similar.

Check out what they had to say!

AITA for Asking Neighbors to Hang Out Elsewhere? “I live in a small apartment complex. My nearest neighbors are a group of college students. Nothing wrong with that. I don’t know them well but we’re always polite to each other. This problem has only come up recently.

This doesn’t sound good…

For some reason, this group (and some additional friends) have decided to start hanging out in the hallway outside of my apartment. Literally just hanging out and talking. Things they could do in their own space. I work from home, and this has been a nightmare in meetings. I can hear them in the hallway, as can my coworkers. They’re college kids, so some of their discussion isn’t exactly office appropriate. Nothing wrong with that, I’m not a prude, it’s just not workplace talk. Yesterday I got especially fed up after they were especially loud during an important meeting with my supervisor.

Shut up!

I went into the hallway and just politely asked them if they could please hang out somewhere else. I explained my work from home situation and told them that I could hear them. They took it poorly. They started telling me that they live here too and can hang out wherever they want in the building.

These kids sounds like creeps.

One of the friends (not a resident) called me a name and told me to soundproof better. One of them implied that work from home isn’t a “real job,” which is rich considering that none of them work during summers. Their parents foot the bill. I feel like I was justified, but surprisingly my mom agreed with the neighbors. She insists that they live there too and have a right to the hallway. AITA? I’m at my wit’s end.”

Here’s what Reddit users had to say about this.

This person weighed in.

Another individual said they’re NTA.

This reader had a lot to say.

Another Reddit user said they’re NTA.

And this person offered some advice.

These people are straight-up RUDE.

If you liked that post, check this one about a guy who got revenge on his condo by making his own Christmas light rules.