Apartment Resident Is Under Pressure To Host Thanksgiving In Her Cramped Apartment, And Her Mom Isn’t Taking No For An Answer

AITA for never hosting Thanksgiving? I have a large family of 12, which includes my girlfriend and me. While my parents are separated, they still celebrate Thanksgiving together for the sake of their four grandchildren. The logistics are easy for them: both of my parents live in 2-3 bedroom houses with plenty of seating, and my two older siblings also live in single-family homes with ample dining space.

My girlfriend and I, however, live in a 682-square-foot, one-bedroom apartment. We can comfortably host one other couple, but any more than that would be cramped. Our dining table seats four, and our living room has a couch for three and a single recliner. Lately, my dad has been volunteering me to host our gatherings. I know my mom is tired of hosting, and he isn’t interested in doing it himself. (We do Thanksgiving potluck-style, where the host only makes the turkey and everyone else brings their signature dishes).

I told my dad “no,” explaining that my place is simply too small. His solution was to bring extra chairs, which I said was ridiculous since the issue is a lack of space, not chairs. My brothers stayed silent during this conversation, but my mom gave my dad a look and agreed with me. I understand it might not seem “fair,” but they are all older and more established. So, am I the one in the wrong for refusing to host Thanksgiving dinner?

