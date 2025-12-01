Bad Bunny Recently Hurt His Knee During A Concert, And It Was Caught On Video, Prompting Sympathy (And Jokes)
by Michael Levanduski
Shutterstock, TikTok
Bad Bunny is one of the hottest performers in the world right now, even being picked to perform at the Super Bowl in 2026.
Even the biggest stars, however, aren’t immune to accidents or injuries, and that is what happened at a recent concert caught on video.
A TikToker who teaches pilates published the video with the caption that says, “When you are over 30 and your knees remind you that you need to do pilates.”
I’m sure this clever post will get her lots of new followers.
TikTok/rosa.pilatestx
The video shows Bad Bunny singing on stage, moving around slowly at first. The description of the video reads, “If you don’t do pilates for your knees, I’m so sorry Benito.”
As the video continues, he starts jumping around and dancing. He is quite the performer.
TikTok/rosa.pilatestxToward the end of the video, he jumps to his right and you can see his knee start to give out and twist in what is clearly a painful way. Fortunately, he is a dedicated performer so he doesn’t stop singing or end the concert.
It is clear that this hurts him though.
TikTok/rosa.pilatestx
As he tries to walk off the pain, he says, “Aye, aye.” And limps toward the back of the stage to continue the show. You can hear the pain in his voice.
I don’t know much about his music, but the fans really seem to love it.
I’m glad that he is ok and the injury wasn’t anything serious.
Watch the full video below. It is only about 30 seconds long, and well worth your time.
The people in the comments are clearly fans, even if they make some jokes.
This commenter is laughing and crying at the ‘aye’ while he is limping.
Now this is a punny comment.
He needs to be careful. He is getting older.
The show must go on.
