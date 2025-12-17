Blind Shopper Was Getting Ripped Off After Paying With A $100 Bill, So He Used The ‘Be My Eyes’ App To Call Another Customer For Help

This is about as low as you can get, folks…

A woman named Airica took to TikTok to tell viewers about something truly shocking: she had to intervene after a grocery store worker tried to steal money from a blind man who paid for his items with a $100 bill.

Airica has an app called Be My Eyes on her phone that connects her with blind people who may need help, and it’s a good thing she was around to help out in this situation.

In the video’s text overlay, Airica wrote, “Sometimes I’m too anxious to answer a Be My Eyes call. Today I wasn’t.”

She said she got a call from the Be My Eyes app while she was gardening and she answered it. A man on the other line said he thought he paid for his items at a grocery store with a $100 bill, but the cashier said it was a smaller bill.

Airica said, “The blind man apologizes to the cashier and says, ‘I’m so sorry if I’m wrong, but I’m on a fixed income and I have to be sure that I paid you with the correct, bill.’ He tells me that he had a $100 bill in his wallet. And could I please go through the bills with him?”

She continued, “And this man has his wallet set up meticulously, and I could just tell he made a mistake. Because we went through every bill and there’s no $100 bill in his wallet. So I ask him are you sure that you didn’t spend that $100 bill. There’s a $50 in there. So maybe, did you spend that $100 and get change? And he says, ‘No I didn’t. I just got that $100 bill yesterday, and I haven’t been anywhere with it.’ I said, well, there’s no $100 bill in your wallet. So, I think you should probably go to the front desk and ask to speak to a manager.”

Airica continued, “This man was so nervous and I said honey, there’s no $100 bill in there. You only have $73 in there. And, so he goes to the front desk and he waits forever. We’re on the phone, he waits forever. Finally, a manager comes over.”

The manager said that he’d be able to check the cashier’s drawer at the end of the day to see if everything added up.

Airica stepped in and demanded to talk to the store manager. She told him he needed to check out the cashier’s drawer immediately.

She said, “I’m telling y’all, I was shaking, I was so mad. I wanted to ask him where he lives so I could just come up there. Imagine if he’s just right down the road at my Kroger. It didn’t look like my Kroger.”

Airica said that the manager counted the cash in the drawer…and it was $91 over.

The blind man told Airica that he bought $8 worth of items and paid with a $100 bill, so it all added up.

Check out the video.

Trying to steal money from the blind is about as low as someone can go.

